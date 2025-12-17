Regulators at the US Securities and Exchange Commission met with industry leaders on December 15 to discuss the balance between financial surveillance and user privacy. This roundtable meeting was to discuss the blockchain technology enforcement and its reassessment of financial privacy rights. While regulators debate the future of user privacy, retail investors are out looking for the best crypto to buy now that offers protection and quality infrastructure. DeepSnitch AI is a project that provides the exact kind of transparency and safety tools that the current market needs. While established Layer 2 solutions like Starknet and Linea struggle with double digit losses, DeepSnitch AI continues to rise, having raised over $820,000 in its ongoing presale.

Security Exchange Commission (SEC) rethinks financial surveillance The conversation around crypto regulation has often been dominated by strict enforcement, but on December 15, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, who leads the agency’s crypto task force, joined by Chair Paul Atkins and Commissioner Mark Uyeda, outlined a future where investor protection does not necessarily come at the cost of total surveillance. Chair Atkins acknowledged that crypto has the potential to become the "most powerful financial surveillance architecture ever invented" if mishandled by regulators. He criticized the SEC's previous approach of "treating every wallet like a broker," which mandated excessive reporting and stifled innovation.

Commissioner Peirce went a step further, suggesting that the rise of crypto is forcing a necessary reevaluation of financial privacy rights in the United States. She argued that the national degradation of financial privacy is overdue for a change and that crypto opens new possibilities for transactions.

This is positive news for the crypto community and for investors and traders who are looking for data and security, and privacy. Utility tokens like DeepSnitch AI are the answer to that, which makes it top cryptocurrencies to buy today.

As regulators debate, DeepSnitch AI delivers safety While the SEC debates the future of privacy, DeepSnitch AI is delivering high-tech security solutions right now. The project's native token is the best crypto to buy now because it addresses traders' safety, data, and profit potential. DeepSnitch AI consists of five AI agents, of which three are currently live.

The project offers “live utility," tools that are active during the presale. SnitchScan acts as a personal auditor, instantly analyzing smart contracts to detect "dodgy actors" that regulators are looking for.

SnitchFeed provides real-time tracking of whale wallets, allowing retail traders to see through the noise of the market. SnitchGPT offers AI-driven sentiment analysis, democratizing access to high-level market intelligence. DeepSnitch AI drove its presale to over $820,000 and is at a current token price of $0.02846, with an 87% gain so far.

The team has introduced an incentive structure. Investors who purchase $5,000 or more can use the promo code DSNTVIP100 to receive an instant 100% bonus. For smaller purchases over $2,000, the code DSNTVIP50 grants a 50% boost.

This bonus structure lowers the entry price for early buyers. With over 20 million tokens already staked and a January launch on the horizon, DeepSnitch AI offers the potential for 100x gains, making it the undisputed next crypto to 100x.

https://youtu.be/HA0A7ejDY1I? Starknet (STRK): Struggling in a bearish trend Starknet, once a favourite of the Layer 2 narrative, has declined by 12% since December 16, underperforming both on the cryptocurrency market and similar smart contract platforms. It has a fear & greed index reading of 16 (extreme fear) and bearish sentiment dominating.

The price predictions for Starknet suggest a potential recovery, with a possible rise to $0.2204 by December 2026. That would be a 114% increase from current levels as of December 2025. However, this recovery is not guaranteed as the crypto market is unpredictable. For investors looking for immediate gains and the best crypto to buy now, putting your capital into Starknet is risky. DeepSnitch AI offers a more attractive risk-reward profile, with its price currently at a high level during the presale phase.

Linea (LINEA): oversold and underperforming Linea, just like Starknet, faces the same price decline. The token has dropped 14% since December 16. Technical indicators show an RSI of 26.71, placing Linea deep in "oversold" territory. Although there could be a bounce back, the "extreme fear" in the market could push more selling pressure.

There are predictions that Linea could rise by 113% to reach $0.01450 by December 2026, but this requires a total change in market sentiment. Unlike DeepSnitch AI, which is generating its own hype and demand through its presale and bonus incentives, Linea is at the mercy of macro market forces.

For investors seeking trending coins this week, Linea's negative curve makes it unattractive compared to the growth of DeepSnitch AI.

Conclusion The SEC's renewed focus on balancing surveillance with privacy shows that the market is maturing, where individual empowerment will be a key focus. The best crypto to buy now is one that provides the tools for that empowerment. DeepSnitch AI fits this mandate perfectly with its suite of live security and data tools, over $820,000 raised, and a massive 100% bonus available. While competitors like Starknet and Linea struggle with bearish trends, DeepSnitch AI will become the next crypto to 100x when it launches in January.

Investors who buy $DSNT can unlock a 50% bonus by using the code DSNTVIP50 on purchases above $2,000, or a 100% bonus with the code DSNTVIP100 on purchases above $5,000. These bonuses offer an opportunity to join in quickly and get huge returns before the January 1 deadline.

For easy access, check out the official website and visit X and Telegram for the latest community updates.

FAQs What is the single best crypto to buy now? DeepSnitch AI is the top recommendation. Its unique combination of live AI utility, a fixed presale price that defies current market volatility, and a massive 100% bonus makes it the best crypto to buy now for investors looking for high returns in early 2026.

How does the SEC news impact the crypto market? The SEC's discussion on rethinking financial surveillance is bullish for privacy and self-custody tools. It suggests a future where individuals have more control over their financial data, increasing the value of utility tokens like DeepSnitch AI that provide independent market intelligence and security.

Why are Starknet and Linea performing so poorly? Starknet and Linea are suffering from broader market "extreme fear" and capital rotation. Investors are moving money out of underperforming Layer 2s and into high-growth opportunities like presales, looking for trending coins this week that offer better short-term multipliers.

