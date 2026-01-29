South Korea’s push toward a compliant KRW stablecoin marks a turning point for crypto regulation in Asia. With Wemade and Chainlink laying the rails, institutional-grade blockchain finance is moving closer to reality. While that effort stays focused on one market, DeepSnitch AI is thinking globally. The project is building a Web3 Bloomberg Terminal for traders worldwide, targeting a 100M+ user base.

Advertisement

That real utility is why whales have piled into the presale, driving DSNT up roughly 150% and putting it firmly on the radar as the best crypto to invest in 2026.

Advertisement

Wemade adds Chainlink to strengthen KRW stablecoin infrastructure Wemade has added Chainlink Labs to its Global Alliance for KRW Stablecoins (GAKS), expanding the consortium’s oracle and data infrastructure as South Korea continues to debate stablecoin regulation.

Advertisement

Chainlink will provide technical support focused on data integrity, infrastructure standards, and tokenized asset use cases, helping alliance members integrate reliable oracle services.

The move builds on earlier partnerships with Chainalysis, CertiK, and remittance firm SentBe, reinforcing GAKS’ compliance-first approach.

Advertisement

Rather than issuing a stablecoin directly, the alliance is focused on building StableNet, a dedicated mainnet and supporting infrastructure for won-pegged stablecoins once regulatory clarity emerges.

Top 3 best cryptos to invest in 2026 DeepSnitch AI DeepSnitch AI might be the best crypto to invest in 2026. The presale has already delivered a 150% move from its starting price, pushing DSNT to $0.03681 while attracting more than $1.35 million in funding.

The real edge, however, comes from the team’s decision to delay the public launch. This isn’t a slowdown. It’s a strategic advantage. By keeping DSNT off open markets, the project creates a sharp access imbalance that favors early participants.

Presale holders now operate inside a closed-information loop. They get exclusive access to live tools like SnitchGPT and SnitchScan, allowing them to develop signal awareness, test strategies, and build confidence long before public trading begins. Everyone else stays on the sidelines.

This is late-stage early investing. You’re buying a working intelligence platform at presale pricing, not a promise. When trading finally opens, DeepSnitch AI won’t launch as an idea. It will launch with users, data, and proven utility already in motion.

https://youtu.be/wEIv5vMKNhY?si=2BwttEqAxulUu1p5 Chainlink Chainlink traded near $11.95 on January 27 but failed to show momentum. Institutions keep buying anyway. Spot LINK ETFs from Grayscale and Bitwise now hold over 1% of supply, about $85 million. They show no weekly outflows, which points to steady accumulation.

Price action tells a different story. Charts still lean bearish. The monthly MACD stays negative. RSI sits below 50. Volatility keeps tightening.

This gap leaves LINK stuck in place. Strong support waits near $8.75–$9.00. That zone could spark renewed demand. Until then, price may drift lower while conviction quietly builds.

Hyperliquid Hyperliquid jumped over 25% as trading exploded on its HIP-3 derivatives markets. The move stands out across DEX tokens. Open interest climbed from under $200 million to roughly $700–$800 million. Daily volume cleared $1 billion and held firm.

This strength points to real usage, not a quick spike. The HIP-3 upgrade drives the shift. It boosts capital efficiency, deepens liquidity, and attracts larger traders.

Wallet data supports the trend. A long-term holder took profits after a year, yet the price held steady. New buyers absorbed the supply with ease.

Charts now confirm the move. HYPE broke a long downtrend, reclaimed key averages, and turned bullish. Price now tests $30. A break targets $42–$50. A rejection could cool the price toward $20–$24 before the trend continues.

Closing thoughts If you’re seriously asking what the best crypto to invest in is, DeepSnitch AI keeps separating itself from the pack. It’s still early, already live, and already solving real problems for a 100M+ trader market.

With more than $1.35 million raised and growing chatter around a Tier-1 CEX listing after January, DSNT looks positioned for a major repricing.

The 150% run wasn’t a top; it was a wake-up call. Add aggressive bonus mechanics that instantly multiply exposure, and the asymmetry becomes impossible to ignore.

Visit the official website for priority access and check out X and Telegram for their latest community updates.

FAQs What is the best crypto to invest in for long-term growth? For long-term crypto investments, DeepSnitch AI leads with live utility, early pricing, and clear demand from a massive trader base.

Which are the best cryptos for 2026? Among the best cryptos for 2026, DeepSnitch AI stands out thanks to its working AI tools and strong presale momentum.

What crypto offers the strongest portfolio growth potential? For portfolio growth picks, DeepSnitch AI offers rare asymmetry with real products, growing adoption, and early-stage upside.

Disclaimer: Trading cryptocurrencies/digital assets carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. You should be aware of all the risks associated with cryptocurrency/digital asset trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, and does not constitute investment advice. The website or its publishers will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.The above content is published as received and has not been edited by the channel staff. The channel holds no responsibility for its content.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)