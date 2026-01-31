New Delhi [India], January 31: The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) gave a greenlight to the country’s first dollar-pegged USDU stablecoin. Universal Digital, which is regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), will be in charge of issuing and managing USDU. Meanwhile, crypto investors are digging for the best crypto to invest in for huge gains this year. While many tokens contend for that spot, DeepSnitch AI (DSNT) takes an early lead despite being in just the fourth presale stage.

Advertisement

This crypto project, which leverages artificial intelligence to provide degens with accurate market signals, is currently priced at $0.03755. Investors see DSNT as the next 100x crypto with over $1.385 million raised in the ongoing presale round.

Advertisement

UAE's central bank approves the first USD-backed stablecoin, USDU Universal Digital's USDU stablecoin launch was announced on Thursday, introducing the UAE's first dollar-backed stablecoin under CBUAE's Payment Token Services Regulation (PTSR).

Advertisement

According to reports, the reserves backing this stablecoin will be held in a 1:1 ratio and will be safeguarded in onshore accounts at Universal’s banking partners: Emirates NBD, Mashreq, and Mbank.

The 3 best cryptos for 2026 1. DeepSnitch AI’s 100x yield speculations pique degens' interest For decades, whales had a head start over retail investors because they accessed profit-ready signals easily due to their large scale. But now enters DeepSnitch AI, a suite of five AI agents designed to level the ground by giving small crypto investors similar signals.

Advertisement

DeepSnitch AI monitors on-chain data 24/7, making sure you do not miss any market-moving incidents such as whale wallet movements, sentiment shift, or emerging FUD. The platform also conducts project sifting, giving you long-term crypto investments to jump into.

While the development team moved the official launch to a later timeline, many see this as an opportunity to enjoy the information loop to grow their portfolios. Furthermore, the delay protects investors from a low-quality product, ensuring this crypto ranks at the top of degens’ portfolio growth picks.

The DeepSnitch AI presale has raised $1.35 million so far, with the token priced low at just $0.03755. However, this price is now 148% up from the initial presale price signaing DSNT’s strong upside potential.

https://youtu.be/mp1WrFqFBFc 2. Worldcoin jumps over 10% after an innovative announcement by OpenAI Data by Coingecko shows that Worldcoin (WLD) jumped by 10.3% to trade at $0.5086 on Thursday. This surge was fueled by the recent announcement that Sam Altman’s OpenAI is contemplating launching a biometric social media platform to fight online bots.

While the coin is on a descending channel, the recent breakout suggests that WLD is finally waking up. More attention around this crypto, coupled with strong buying, could potentially push Worldcoin towards the descending trendline.

Such a move would leave this crypto as the best crypto to invest in alongside DeepSnitch AI. Stronger momentum may fuel a price rally above $0.600 in the short term and up to $2.5 in the future, according to a post by World of Charts.

3. Canton’s slows down, but bullish momentum is far from over Canton (CC) was down by 2.2% on Thursday, trading at $0.168, as the general crypto market remained subdued. However, the bullish structure for this crypto remains intact as Canton posts a 18.5% surge on the monthly timeframe, ranking it among the best cryptos for 2026.

Technical data from TradingView further supports the bullish thesis for Canton. The token’s RSI was at 64, while the MACD line at 0.00942 sat above the signal line at 0.00725. This technical setup indicates that further bullish momentum is on the horizon.

Conclusion For crypto investors looking for the best crypto to invest in for lucrative gains this year, DeepSnitch AI has emerged as one of the top portfolio growth picks. This crypto boasts clear utility, which is drawing strong demand.

Its 150% bonus for purchases above $10,000 is also pulling degens chasing the 100x upside narrative before DSNT launches on exchanges.

Visit the official website for more information, and join X and Telegram for community updates.

FAQs 1. Which is the best crypto to invest in right now? DeepSnitch AI’s clear utility, early stage, and strong presale momentum make it the best crypto to invest in for up to 100x gains in 2026. Currently, this crypto is only going for $0.03755, giving you an inexpensive entry point.

2. Which crypto is likely to explode in 2026? DeepSnitch AI (DSNT) is already up by 148% pre-launch, placing it in the list of the best cryptos for 2026. As well, the total staked tokens surpassed 32 million. This reduces the supply, setting the stage for a parabolic DSNT rally in 2026.

3. How do I know which crypto to buy? Finding long-term crypto investments can be a daunting process. However, DeepSnitch AI could help you scan smart contracts, assess risks, and even get clear top portfolio growth picks through utilizing the five AI agents. You can earn access to these tools by buying DSNT today.

Disclaimer: Trading cryptocurrencies/digital assets carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. You should be aware of all the risks associated with cryptocurrency/digital asset trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, and does not constitute investment advice. The website or its publishers will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.The above content is published as received and has not been edited by the channel staff. The channel holds no responsibility for its content.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)