Best Meme Coins To Buy: Real Finance Secures $29M As DeepSnitch AI Surges Past 80%

The crypto market saw a major shift on December 9th after Real Finance secured $29 million in funding to build infrastructure for tokenized assets. Because of this, traders are revisiting the best meme coins to buy while watching how this decision may influence the market in the coming weeks.

Amid the renewed enthusiasm, DeepSnitch AI has become one of the fastest-rising projects in the market, climbing more than 80% in its presale. Its rapid growth and utility-driven approach have made it an attractive option for traders looking beyond trending meme coins and toward early-stage tokens with long-term upside.

Real Finance secures $29M to advance RWA infrastructure

Real Finance has secured $29 million in new funding as demand for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization continues to expand across global markets. The company stated the raise will support its mission to simplify institutional onboarding into tokenized assets at a time when traditional firms are rapidly increasing exposure to blockchain-based financial products.

In the short term, the firm aims to tokenize up to $500 million worth of assets. This target would account for roughly 2% of the current tokenized asset market size.

Industry data shows that RWA tokenization still leans heavily toward the U.S. Treasuries, private credit, and institutional alternative funds. However, interest in tokenized public equities and other asset classes is gradually rising.

DeepSnitch AI shows potential for 100x returns after 80% surge

While traders scan the market for the best meme coins to buy, many are also looking beyond pure hype toward AI-driven projects with real utility.

That’s where DeepSnitch AI comes in. While it has five agents, three of them are already live: SnitchFeed, SnitchGPT, and SnitchScan. All three agents report into a single working dashboard and give users trading insights long before the full product rollout. This level of early development is rare, even compared to several top meme crypto projects currently trending.

DeepSnitch AI functions as an intelligence layer designed to help traders detect trends early, avoid high-risk setups, and analyze market sentiment more accurately. Because it taps into viral token sentiment, the project has been gaining traction among the same investors who typically chase high-potential meme coins. This crossover appeal is one reason analysts believe the token could outperform many trending meme coins in 2025.

The investment story has strengthened rapidly. DeepSnitch AI has already surged more than 80%, jumping from its initial $0.01510 to $0.02735, while offering clear long-term value beyond speculation.

The token’s ability to offer utility to traders with its real-time insights and high growth potential to investors makes it a must-have for both parties.

https://youtu.be/I9e0heyoWkk?

Best meme coins to buy: Pepe continues to range despite weekly bullish sentiment

While the crypto market has been through ups and downs recently, Pepe has remained quite neutral. The token recorded a mere 1% rise in the last week since December 4, even as other meme coins regained some momentum.

On-chain data shows that whales have accumulated over 30 billion PEPE since November, shrinking exchange reserves and easing sell side pressure. This steady buying near key support levels suggests that larger holders may be positioning for a longer term recovery, even though PEPE is still far below its 2024 peak.

Dogecoin holds at $0.138, is $0.5 a possibility?

Dogecoin has seen a decline recently, dropping from its opening price of $0.150 on December 4 to around $0.14 on December 10. This represents a decline of over 2% within a week, even as general crypto sentiment remained bullish.

While Dogecoin is already showing signs of a recovery, many now speculate whether Dogecoin can form a rally and ride upward toward $0.5. This would rely heavily on market enthusiasm and event-driven catalysts.

Conclusion

Traders looking for the best meme coins to buy have plenty to consider this week, with memecoins like Pepe and Dogecoin showing recovery signs. Amid these developments, DeepSnitch AI continues to stand out, combining real value and utility with strong growth potential, making it a compelling addition to any portfolio.

The best part is that investors can take advantage of the limited-time bonus codes DSNTVIP50 (50% bonus on purchases above $2,000) and DSNTVIP100 (100% bonus on purchases above $5,000). Both codes expire on January 1.

Whether you’re an investor looking for the best meme coins to buy or you're searching for a project with huge returns on investment, DeepSnitch AI remains your best bet.

Check out the official website before the next price increase and visit X and Telegram for their latest community updates.

