Best Presale Tokens of 2026: What Bullski Offers at Stage 1

Key Takeaways • Bullski publishes a capped supply, a verified contract, a locked liquidity plan and all sixteen stage prices.

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• Polkadot is the largest of the traded comparisons at about $1.37 billion on August 10, 2026.

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• Decentraland is the smallest at roughly $130 million, down more than 98 percent from its peak.

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• Stage 1 sits at $0.00001, and the final rung meets a $0.0025 listing reference.

Ranking the best presale tokens means asking what a sale locks in before anyone can trade. Bullski ($BULLSKI) locks in four things and publishes all of them, with stage 1 selling at $0.00001. Polkadot, Filecoin, Optimism, and Decentraland all sold tokens ahead of their own launches, and their prices today show what those terms were worth in the end.

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Open the token sale on bullski.io to compare.

Best Presale Tokens of 2026 The open sale is first. The four after it are included because each one shows a different outcome for buyers who came in before trading started.

1. Bullski ($BULLSKI), Stage 1 Open Bullski is a token sale you can still enter at its first price. Sixteen rungs, each published, starting at $0.00001 and stepping to $0.000015 next.

The rest of the terms are just as plain. 120 billion tokens, capped. An ERC-20 contract on Ethereum that Etherscan shows as verified.

A 16-stage ladder ending at a $0.0025 listing reference. An audit is underway, and liquidity gets locked once trading opens.

There is one more piece most sales do not offer. Staking and referral rewards run while the sale is still going, so tokens work from the day they arrive. The honest limit is that they cannot be sold until the listing.

2. Polkadot (DOT) Polkadot sold tokens publicly before launching and now trades at $0.805 for a market cap of about $1.37 billion, per CoinGecko. Its record was $54.98 in November 2021. The engineering behind it is widely respected.

The token has still fallen more than 98 percent from that peak, which is the plainest argument for caring about entry price.

3. Filecoin (FIL) Filecoin ran one of the biggest token sales of its era and sits at $0.6996 for roughly $573 million. It peaked at $236.84 in April 2021. Its storage network works and is used.

Raising a large amount early clearly did not protect the token from a long decline.

4. Optimism (OP) Optimism changed hands at $0.0918 for about $210 million, down from $4.84 in March 2024. It is one of the main scaling networks on Ethereum and carries genuine daily activity. Its token has struggled anyway, because network usage and token value are only loosely connected.

5. Decentraland (MANA) Decentraland sold its token in 2017 and now trades at $0.0666 for around $130 million, against $5.85 in November 2021. It built one of the first virtual worlds on Ethereum. Interest in that idea peaked years ago and the price has followed it down ever since.

The Four Things Bullski Locks In Before Listing First, the supply. Capped at 120 billion, so no quiet minting can dilute a holder later. Second, the contract, verified and readable by anyone with a browser.

Third, liquidity, which locks when the token launches rather than staying under someone's control. Fourth, the price schedule, published stage by stage so nobody is surprised by what they pay. What $BULLSKI locks before listing is set out on the official site, and our earlier breakdown of the token supply and allocation goes through the numbers.

Fun Fact: Polkadot reached $54.98 in November 2021 and trades at $0.805 today. That is a fall of more than 98 percent for a project that never stopped shipping.

What a Presale Buyer Is Really Paying For Not the technology, and not the promises. A presale buyer is paying for a position at a price nobody else can bid against, before a market exists to argue about it.

That is why the terms matter more than the pitch. Polkadot and Filecoin had excellent technology and terrible outcomes for late entrants. The tokens that treated their early buyers best were the ones that got the supply and liquidity right.

Our list of the best crypto to buy in 2026 applies the same standard across the wider market.

Watch out: A sale with no published supply figure and no verifiable contract is not offering terms at all. It is offering a story, and stories are not enforceable.

Token Status Price, August 10, 2026 Fall from record Bullski ($BULLSKI) Presale, stage 1 of 16 $0.00001 fixed No trading history yet Polkadot (DOT) Trading $0.805 Down from $54.98 Filecoin (FIL) Trading $0.6996 Down from $236.84 Optimism (OP) Trading $0.0918 Down from $4.84 Decentraland (MANA) Trading $0.0666 Down from $5.85 Buying the Rung That Is Open Terms are the only thing a buyer can judge before a market exists. For four of the tokens above, those terms were settled years ago, and all that is left now is a chart.

The fifth still publishes them. You need ETH or USDT in an Ethereum wallet, the official site open, and a look at the rung showing on screen before you take a stage 1 position. Staking can be switched on immediately afterwards.

Keep the amount modest and treat it as one slot among several rather than a central holding.

Presale Token Questions What makes a presale token worth buying? Published terms rather than promises. A capped supply, a verified contract, locked liquidity, and a stage schedule you can read before you pay anything.

Is Bullski still at its first price? Yes. Stage 1 is $0.00001 and holds until that rung sells out, at which point stage 2 opens at $0.000015.

Do presale buyers always come out ahead? No. Polkadot, Filecoin, and Decentraland all ran sales and all trade far below their peaks, so entry price improves the odds without settling them.

Can presale tokens earn before listing? Not usually, which is what makes staking during a sale unusual. Bullski runs staking and referral rewards while the sale is still open.

For More Information Website: Visit the official Bullski website at bullski.io Telegram: Join the Bullski Telegram channel at t.me/BullskiCoinOfficial X (Twitter): Follow Bullski on X at x.com/bullskicoin Disclaimer: Trading cryptocurrencies/digital assets carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. You should be aware of all the risks associated with cryptocurrency/digital asset trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, and does not constitute investment advice. The website or its publishers will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.The above content is published as received and has not been edited by the channel staff. The channel holds no responsibility for its content.

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