Best-Selling Used Cars in Bangalore in 2026: Top Cars That Dominated

Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)

Five models alone account for roughly one in every six used cars sold in Bangalore through one of India's largest organised resale platforms. The Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai i10, Honda City, Hyundai Grand i10 and Renault Kwid together take 16.3% of sales, and the Swift alone accounts for 4.8%, the largest share of any single model.

Hatchbacks dominate the list, with four of the five models sitting in that body style. The Honda City is the only sedan to make the cut. That suits a city known for heavy traffic, tight parking and long stop-and-go commutes, where a compact footprint and low running costs count for more than a big boot or a bigger engine. The market is also spread out. No single model crosses 5%, so buyers have plenty of options, and no one car runs away with it.

These figures are based on data derived from Cars24's internal vehicle transactions till July 2026, covering second hand cars in Bangalore. Within that dataset, Hyundai's two models account for 6.1% of sales, more than the Swift on its own. Petrol leads on every model, and manual transmissions still hold the majority on all five, though the Kwid sits at just 56.2%. All shares below are a model's share of used car sales in Bangalore.

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Best Selling Used Cars in Bangalore in 2026

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift leads the list at 4.8%, well clear of the i10 at 3.4%. Its compact dimensions and sharp handling suit Bangalore's busy roads, and strong resale value and low maintenance costs have kept it a go-to for city drivers. Fuel choice is the widest on the list, with petrol at 69.8% and diesel at 29.6%, plus CNG at 0.5% and LPG at 0.2%. That diesel share is nearly three times the next highest on the list. Manual variants account for 88.9% of used Swift sales.

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Hyundai i10

The i10 holds 3.4%, a strong showing for a car that's no longer sold new. Its small size is the draw: it slips into tight parking spots, threads through narrow lanes and costs little to maintain, which suits drivers who spend most of their time in dense city traffic. Petrol dominates at 97.9%, followed by LPG at 1.3% and CNG at nearly 0.8%. Automatics make up 16.3% of sales, so 83.7% of buyers chose the manual.

Honda City

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The City sits third at 2.8% and is the only sedan in the top five. Buyers are drawn to its premium feel, spacious cabin and refined engine, and that shows in transmission choice: 25.7% of buyers go automatic, the second-highest share on the list after the Kwid. Petrol makes up 90.7% of used City sales, with diesel at 8.1%, CNG at 1.1% and hybrids at 0.14%. Manual still wins at 74.3%. If you like the Honda badge but want a smaller sedan on a tighter budget, a Honda Amaze second hand is a practical alternative, though it sits outside this top five.

Hyundai Grand i10

The Grand i10 sits at 2.7% and often appeals to buyers who like the i10's footprint but want a roomier, more modern cabin. Petrol leads at 88.9%, with diesel at 10.4% and CNG at 0.69%. Automatic uptake is higher than on the i10, at 22.5%, which makes sense for buyers stepping up from a first car. Manual variants account for the remaining 77.5% of sales.

Renault Kwid

Rounding out the list at 2.6% is the Kwid, the only model here that isn't from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai or Honda. Its low price, SUV-inspired styling and small footprint explain much of the appeal. It's almost entirely a petrol car at nearly 99.9%, with CNG making up the rest. The real story is the gearbox: 43.8% of buyers chose an automatic, by far the highest share of the five, against 56.2% for manual. For drivers who spend hours crawling through traffic, that makes sense.

What do these five cars have in common?

Looked at together, these five are built around low running costs, easy servicing and resale confidence rather than outright features. Petrol leads on every model, and manuals still hold the majority everywhere, but automatic uptake ranges from 11.1% on the Swift to 43.8% on the Kwid, which suggests Bangalore's traffic is nudging more buyers towards an easier drive. None of these five is chasing novelty, and that's arguably the point: buyers here are backing cars that have already proven themselves on the city's roads.

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