Best Smart LED TVS for Budget-Conscious Indian Buyers In 2026

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Most Indian buyers start shopping for a TV by comparing screen sizes and prices. But in 2026, those two factors alone rarely tell the full story. A 55-inch QLED in a bright living room will look significantly better than a 55-inch standard LED at the same price. A Google TV model with 2 GB of RAM will feel noticeably slower than one with 4 GB after a year of use. Display technology, resolution, smart platform, HDR brightness, port availability, and after-sales support all shape how a TV performs in a specific room over several years. With panels now spanning standard LED from Rs. 14,490 to over Rs. 1,00,000, this guide walks through each factor so buyers can shortlist with confidence.

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During the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, shoppers can purchase their preferred LED TV at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Models can be browsed on Bajaj Mall, compared by cooling capacity, star rating, and key features, and purchased at any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, the cost can be split into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer.

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Top-selling LED TVs to buy in India in May 2026

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Here are some of the latest LED smart TVs in India across different screen sizes and budgets, suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, gaming setups, and everyday OTT streaming.

1. Xiaomi X Series 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV

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• Price: Rs. 26,499

• Why it works: A newer Xiaomi 4K Google TV with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and PatchWall integration designed for modern streaming-focused households. Its balanced audio output and smart interface make it suitable for movies, casual gaming, and everyday viewing.

2. Samsung Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV

• Price: Rs. 39,990 onwards

• Why it works: Samsung’s latest Crystal UHD lineup focuses on improved colour processing, smart connectivity, and smoother Tizen OS navigation. The Crystal Processor 4K and SmartThings integration also improve picture upscaling and connected-home compatibility.

3. Sony BRAVIA 2 II 55-inch 4K Smart LED Google TV

• Price: Rs. 63,990

• Why it works: One of Sony’s newer BRAVIA II-series Google TVs with 4K HDR support, enhanced motion handling, and refined image processing for cinematic viewing. Dolby Audio and Google TV integration make it suitable for OTT streaming, sports, and premium home entertainment.

4. Haier 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Mini LED Smart TV

• Price: Rs. 66,990

Why it works: A newer-generation Haier Mini LED TV with stronger brightness control, improved contrast performance, and smart Google TV features. The Mini LED backlighting improves black levels and HDR viewing for movies and gaming.

5. Samsung U8300F 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

• Price: Rs. 96,990

• Why it works: Part of Samsung’s newer 2026 smart TV lineup featuring large-screen 4K entertainment, advanced smart features, and Vision AI integration. The large display size and upgraded processing make it suitable for premium living rooms and home theatre setups.

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

Limited-time offers on televisions

With EMIs starting as low as Rs. 830 per month, bringing home the preferred television this summer has never been more affordable.

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy an LED TV from Bajaj Finance partner stores

Splitting the cost of a new LED TV into monthly instalments makes the upgrade far more manageable. Follow these steps to get started:

1. Browse on Bajaj Mall: Compare LED, QLED and OLED TV models by screen size, display technology, and resolution before visiting a store.

2. Check pre-approved eligibility: The pre-approved loan limit can be verified using a registered mobile number and OTP verification.

3. Find a partner store: Check shortlisted models at 1.5 lakh+ stores across 4,000+ cities.

4. Check the model in person: In-store staff can assist with evaluating picture quality, smart features, and port availability.

5. Choose an EMI plan: Financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh is available through the Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan, with zero down payment on select models and tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months.

6. Complete the purchase: Once approved, the transaction is processed instantly, and the LED TV can be taken home the same day.

With limited-time offers during the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, now is the right time to bring home a new LED TV before prices change.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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