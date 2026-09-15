Best Term Insurance for Housewives: Coverage Options and Benefits

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 15: Taking care of your family isn't easy. Each day, the woman of the house ensures that everything runs smoothly in terms of finances, cooking, taking care of kids, and even the elderly members. There is no respite from the work, and this isn't accounted for financially.

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While the housewife does not earn an income, the work she performs cannot be underappreciated. In case there was a need to pay someone else to do what the homemaker is doing, the cost involved would be enormous. Therefore, the question of the best term insurance for housewife becomes highly relevant.

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A Brief Introduction to Term Insurance

Term life insurance is a financial instrument designed to provide a family with a steady income in case of death. An individual purchases it for a specific amount of time and pays a premium to the provider. In exchange, the policyholder’s loved ones receive a substantial sum of money right after the insured person’s death.

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For a long time, this type of policy was only available for employed individuals. Insurance companies required policyholders to provide tax returns or pay slips to determine the beneficiary’s income. However, housewives normally do not have any income, which makes them ineligible for conventional term life insurance.

Nevertheless, the situation started to change for the better in recent years. Now, there are term life insurance policies designed specifically for homemakers. They entitle the policyholder’s family to claim the sum of money upon the insured person’s death in case of an unforeseen tragedy. In addition, some insurers offer standalone options or dependents’ coverage for married women.

The Benefits of Life Insurance for a Homemaker

Life insurance provides numerous advantages for married couples, including financial protection, low premium rates, tax exemptions, children’s education funds, and more.

Below are the most common benefits of purchasing a term life insurance policy for a homemaker:

* Financial Protection in Case of an Unforeseen Event: In case of an unfortunate incident, the husband or dependent family members will be able to use the money from the life insurance policy to hire helpers and manage the rest of the household.

* Reasonable Premiums: Premiums are determined by factors such as age, health, lifestyle, sum assured, policy term and the insurer's underwriting assessment. Depending on the applicant's profile, a homemaker may be able to obtain an affordable term insurance policy.

* Children’s Education Fund: In addition, the money from the life insurance policy can be used to pay for the children’s education. For instance, the family can invest this money in a fixed deposit or mutual fund and use it for their children’s higher education in case of an unforeseen tragedy. Therefore, the sum of money from the life insurance policy can serve two purposes: it can become an educational fund for the children and a financial safety net for the household.

* Tax Benefits: Eligible life insurance premiums may qualify for a deduction under Section 123 read with Schedule XV of the Income Tax Act, 2025, provided the applicable conditions are met, and the total specified payments stay within the ₹1.5 lakh limit. Taxpayers who have opted for the new concessional tax regime under Section 202, however, cannot claim this deduction. The death benefit paid out under a term insurance policy is generally excluded from the recipient's taxable income, subject to the relevant provisions and conditions of the Income Tax Act, 2025.

The Most Popular Types of Coverage in India

Typically, there are two types of coverage for married women in India: a spouse rider or a joint policy.

Spouse Rider or Joint Option

Some insurers may offer joint-life or spouse-related coverage options, subject to the product's terms and eligibility criteria. The benefit payable and claim structure depend on the specific policy.

Independent Coverage

Some life insurance companies allow housewives to purchase an independent policy. The eligibility and sum assured may depend on factors such as the family's financial profile, the spouse's income, existing insurance coverage, the applicant's age and the insurer's underwriting criteria.

The Most Advantageous Riders for Housewives

It is also worth purchasing additional riders when buying a life insurance policy for a homemaker. Below are the most common and financially viable options available for married women:

* Critical Illness Cover: This rider is highly recommended for married women because it provides additional financial support in case of a serious illness. For example, the sum of this rider can be used to pay for the expenses related to cancer treatment and other costly procedures.

* Accidental Death Benefit: This option includes an additional sum of money that the insurer will pay to the beneficiary in case of an accidental death.

* Waiver of Premium: This rider allows the policyholder’s family to avoid premium payments in case of an unfortunate event.

How to Choose the Best Term Insurance for a Housewife

Purchasing the best term insurance policy for a housewife is a responsible and financially smart decision. However, married couples should consider several criteria before purchasing such a policy. First and foremost, they should determine the amount of the sum assured. The appropriate sum assured should be based on the family's financial needs, existing liabilities, the cost of replacing the homemaker's household and caregiving responsibilities, and the family's existing assets and insurance coverage.

When comparing insurers, consider the claim settlement ratio along with the insurer's financial strength, claim process, policy terms, exclusions and customer service. In addition, disclosing all health-related details to the insurer is equally important; incomplete information can create serious complications when it comes time to settle a claim.

Conclusion

Buying insurance for a homemaker should not be considered an unnecessary expense. In fact, it would be a wise investment for the family's future. The expenses that come along with managing the household, taking care of the children, and paying for other necessities can be overwhelming to a family when they suddenly lose a member who used to take care of all these responsibilities. More than that, it is a concrete way to recognize the real economic value of a homemaker's work, and to make sure the people who depend on her are protected.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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