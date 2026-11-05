VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: Short commutes can be exhausting in Delhi due to the heavy traffic. With bumper-to-bumper traffic, the lack of parking, and higher gas prices, the right car is crucial. For many buyers, a well-maintained pre-owned car offers comfort and convenience without a large investment.

Advertisement

But not all cars are appropriate for urban driving. Before purchasing, consider mileage, maintenance expenses, cabin space and ease of handling.

Advertisement

What Should You Look for in a Used Car for Daily Commuting in Delhi?

Before choosing a model, consider a few key factors that can make your everyday commute more comfortable and economical.

Advertisement

1. Fuel Efficiency and Running Costs

Daily commuting can add up to significant fuel expenses. A car that is fuel efficient, such as a petrol or CNG vehicle, can help keep monthly expenses in check. Before you make your decision, take into account insurance, servicing, and regular repairs.

2. Low Maintenance and Spare Parts Availability

Cars with readily available spare parts and established service networks are generally easier to maintain. For example, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have a wide service network in Delhi NCR.

3. Comfort, Reliability, and Easy Parking

Consider light steering, visibility, comfortable seating and effective air conditioning. The compact hatchbacks are also easier to manoeuvre and park in crowded areas.

Which Are the Best Used Cars in Delhi for Daily Commuting?

Here are some popular models that can be considered:

1. Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best for Everyday Office Commutes

Maruti Suzuki Swift is known for its compact size and handling. Its responsive petrol engine makes it good for busy roads and its compact design helps when parking. Good for the office commute and occasional weekend drives.

2. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Best for Budget-Conscious Buyers

The Wagon R's high profile gives ample headroom and easy access to get in and out. Its small size is ideal for narrow lanes and petrol and factory-fitted CNG variants are available to meet different running-cost preferences.

3. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Best for Comfort and City Driving

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a comfortable cabin, easy controls and is compact. Features include touchscreen infotainment and rear parking sensors and automatic climate control, depending on variant and model year.

4. Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Best Used Sedan for Daily Travel

The Dzire features comfortable seating and a separate boot that can accommodate the daily commuter and family. The used market offers petrol and factory-fitted CNG versions. Before purchasing an older model, inspect the clutch, suspension and tyres.

5. Honda Amaze: Best for Comfortable Longer Commutes

The Honda Amaze is a practical sedan with a spacious cabin and comfortable seating. The petrol engine is suitable for everyday driving, and automatic models can reduce the strain of driving in stop-start traffic.

6. Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Best for a Spacious Premium Hatchback

The Baleno has a spacious cabin and a useful boot. Depending on the model year, used versions might feature a touchscreen system, rear parking camera and automatic climate control.

Best Used Cars in Delhi by Budget

The prices of used cars will depend on the model year, mileage, condition and ownership history. These budget ranges are indicative.

Best Used Cars Under ₹3 Lakh

Explore older Maruti Suzuki Alto, Wagon R and Swift models. These can be appropriate for simple commuting, as long as they are well-maintained. Check service records and likely repair costs.

Best Used Cars Between ₹3 Lakh and ₹5 Lakh

This range may include older Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Baleno models. Examine their condition and features before deciding on which to select.

Best Used Cars Above ₹5 Lakh

A higher budget may get you newer versions of the Baleno, Swift, Dzire, Amaze and Grand i10 Nios, potentially with updated safety and convenience features.

Petrol vs CNG vs Automatic: Which Used Car Is Best for Delhi Traffic?

Petrol Cars for Flexible Daily Driving

Petrol cars offer flexibility across different routes and are available in a wide range of models and variants.

CNG Cars for Lower Running Costs

For those who have longer commutes, CNG can save their fuel costs. But do inspect the condition of the CNG system, certification and boot space prior to purchase.

Automatic Cars for Stop-and-Go Traffic

Automatic cars reduce frequent clutch and gear changes, making heavy traffic easier to handle. Check the transmission's condition and service history carefully.

Important Things to Check Before Buying a Used Car in Delhi

1. Check Service Records and Accident History

Ask for service invoices, ownership details and insurance records. Look for signs of major repairs, accidental damage or odometer tampering.

2. Inspect the Engine, Brakes, Tyres, and AC

Check for unusual engine sounds, smoke and warning lights. Inspect the brakes, suspension, tyres and air conditioning. A professional inspection can identify problems that may not be obvious during a test drive.

3. Verify RC, Insurance, PUC, and Ownership Transfer

Check the registration certificate (RC), insurance, pollution under control (PUC) certificate and pending challans. Complete the ownership transfer through the appropriate RTO process.

4. Check Delhi's Vehicle-Age Restrictions

Under applicable NCR restrictions, diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years are not permitted to ply. Check the vehicle's first registration date and eligibility before paying an advance.

Conclusion

The best used cars in Delhi depend on your budget, commute and fuel preference. The Swift and Wagon R suit compact city travel, while the Dzire and Amaze offer sedan comfort. The Baleno and Grand i10 Nios provide additional cabin space.

Compare listings, inspect the vehicle and verify its documents before buying. Platforms such as carandbike can also help you explore used-car options and compare models.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)