Better Herbs Launches 'Lactify' -- Plant-Based Lactation Powder for New Moms

New Delhi [India], July 25: In a time where mothers are seeking clean, effective, and natural solutions for their postnatal wellness journey, Better Herbs has emerged as a gentle yet powerful ally. With its continued commitment to improving maternal, infant, and kids' health through nature-backed formulations, the brand has now introduced another thoughtful addition to its product line -- Lactify, a clean, plant-based lactation protein powder.

A Legacy of Trusted Nuskhe & Ayurveda, Backed by Science

Better Herbs was born from the warmth of trusted traditional nuskhe whispered across generations. These timeless remedies, passed down by nanis and dadis, always had a gentle magic -- comforting colic with ajwain, boosting milk with shatavari, and healing tired new moms with haldi and ghee. It was in those little rituals that the co-founder Urvashi found her inspiration. The brand took root with a simple idea -- to bring these deep-rooted beliefs into the hands of modern moms, by blending traditional wisdom with science and Ayurveda. Better Herbs -- a name that reflects the evolved mission of offering Better Herbs for Better Nutrition, crafted with care, credibility, and culture.

A Deeper Purpose: A Brand Born from a Mother's Journey

The inception of Better Herbs wasn't just a business decision -- it was born from a personal experience. During her own motherhood journey, the co-founder, Urvashi encountered a lack of safe, clean, and mom-friendly nutritional options in the market. She was handed a lactation powder by hospital that was sugar-laden and preservative-heavy product that left her with more questions than answers. That's when she turned to the wisdom of generations -- the traditional trusted Nuskhas & Ayurveda-- and began building a clean, effective, and natural alternative that other moms could rely on without second guessing. Lactify is one of the first steps in that mission -- created out of love, backed by science, and rooted in real need.

What is Lactify?

Lactify is a plant-based lactation protein powder crafted specially for new moms. It's designed to support:

-Improved Milk Supply

-Postpartum Recovery

-Weight Management

What makes Lactify stand out is its clean label -- zero refined sugar, zero preservatives like sodium methylparaben and sodium propylparaben (often found in other market-available lactation supplements). Instead, it uses a clean nutritious blend powered by:

-Shatavari - a time-tested galactagogue to enhance milk production

-Moringa - rich in iron, calcium & antioxidants

-Safed Jeera &Methi - supportive for digestion, hormones & lactation

-Protein + Millets - for sustained strength and recovery

-23 Essential Vitamins and Minerals - to help mothers restore core health

It's not just a supplement -- it's a complete nourishment system designed to support a new mom's body, mind, and wellness journey.

A Community Built on Trust and Results

Urvashi believes that true transformation is community-led. Today, the brand is proud to have built a growing community of mothers, doctors, and wellness experts. Lactify has been tried and tested by 5000+new moms and is being recommended by several practicing doctors.

The brand has also started collaborations with renowned doctors and experts to spread awareness about clean lactation and nourish lives of 1Lakh+ mothers.

Moving Forward with Purpose

With every bottle of Lactify, Better Herbs moves one step closer to its mission -- to offer nutrition that is transparent in formulation, honest in intent, and impactful in results.

"When a mother chooses Better Herbs, she's not just buying a product -- she's stepping into a space that values her wellness, her emotions, and her journey," says Urvashi.

As the brand grows, its purpose remains unchanged -- to revive traditional Indian wisdom through science, and make nutrition better, safer, and more meaningful for every mother.

Explore Lactify at: www.betterherbs.co.in

