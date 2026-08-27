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Home / Business / Beverly Hills Polo Club Unveils Its First Redesigned Premium Boutique in Jalandhar, Bringing Its Distinctive California Lifestyle to a New Generation of Indian Consumers

Beverly Hills Polo Club Unveils Its First Redesigned Premium Boutique in Jalandhar, Bringing Its Distinctive California Lifestyle to a New Generation of Indian Consumers

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PTI
Updated At : 10:18 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Jalandhar, August 26, 2026: Beverly Hills Polo Club® (BHPC), the globally recognized lifestyle brand inspired by the spirit of Beverly Hills and the effortless confidence of California, has unveiled its first redesigned premium boutique in Jalandhar, marking an important new chapter in the brand’s journey in India.

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Located in Model Town, the new two-storey boutique introduces an elevated expression of the Beverly Hills Polo Club lifestyle, bringing together contemporary fashion, refined store design and an immersive retail environment created for today’s discerning Indian consumer.

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The boutique showcases collections designed for the modern man who values timeless style, comfort and understated sophistication. More than a new retail destination, the store represents BHPC’s evolving vision for India: to create distinctive, engaging spaces that bring consumers closer to the world, personality and lifestyle of Beverly Hills Polo Club.

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The boutique was inaugurated by Mr. Ajay Bindroo, Managing Partner, Beverly Hills Polo Club, who travelled to India especially for the opening. It is the BHPC management’s vision, commitment and continued support that has been instrumental in shaping the brand’s journey in the country.

Senior leadership from RJ Corp, Beverly Hills Polo Club’s retail partner in India, together with members of both teams, were also present for the inauguration. The opening represents the culmination of a strong collaborative effort between Beverly Hills Polo Club and RJ Corp to establish a more premium and contemporary retail expression for the brand in India.

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As Beverly Hills Polo Club continues to expand across key international markets, India remains a strategic priority and one of the brand’s most promising growth markets. With a young, increasingly style-conscious consumer base and a growing appetite for internationally recognized lifestyle brands, the country presents significant long-term opportunities for BHPC.

The Jalandhar boutique marks the beginning of a new phase for Beverly Hills Polo Club in India, with a renewed focus on building the brand’s lifestyle proposition through fashion, elevated retail environments and distinctive consumer experiences.

Jalandhar is only the beginning. Welcome to the Club.

About Beverly Hills Polo Club Beverly Hills Polo Club® is an internationally recognized lifestyle brand inspired by the heritage and spirit of polo and the distinctive lifestyle of Beverly Hills. The Brand brings together classic American influences with contemporary sensibility, offering a modern perspective on style, culture and everyday living.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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