beYon by Titan Expands to Kharghar and Borivali Ahead of the Festive Season, Scaling towards 10+ locations Nationwide

The strategic expansion brings lab-grown diamond jewellery to key markets across Mumbai’s Western Suburbs and Navi Mumbai, ahead of the festive season.

Mumbai, October 2026: beYon, the laboratory-grown diamond jewellery brand from the House of Titan, continues to accelerate its retail expansion with the opening of two new exclusive stores in Borivali and Kharghar. Following its brand debut in Mumbai in December 2025 and its expansion into North India via Noida earlier this year, these new additions bring beYon’s retail network to four exclusive destinations across India, setting the stage for a rapid expansion to 10+ stores in 2026. The expansion comes ahead of the festive season, bringing beYon’s distinct approach to laboratory-grown diamonds closer to consumers across key catchments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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The strategic choice of locations addresses two distinct, high-growth consumer corridors in the MMR: Borivali’s bustling, jewellery-centric western corridor and Kharghar’s rapidly modernising Navi Mumbai market. Both destinations are designed to make fine jewellery accessible and integrated into modern lifestyles.

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Rather than adhering to conventional, formal jewellery store formats, beYon’s retail spaces are designed as interactive browsing destinations. Visitors are encouraged to explore, self-style, and discover pieces in an open, relaxed environment featuring a dedicated lounge and consultative styling counters.

Housing a complete portfolio of over 1,200 curated designs, the Borivali and Kharghar stores bring beYon’s vision of everyday indulgence to life. The collections span versatile rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, and neckwear, featuring unconventional diamond silhouettes such as emerald, pear, marquise, and oval cuts alongside classic solitaires. The jewellery is largely crafted in 14kt and 18kt BIS Hallmarked gold, alongside newly introduced 9kt and silver ranges. With pricing primarily under ₹1,00,000, beYon moves away from traditional constraints, offering progressive consumers irresistible jewellery designed to be worn and enjoyed every single day.

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Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, beYon, said:

“The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has shown an extraordinary appetite for contemporary, design-forward jewellery. Expanding into Borivali and Kharghar allows us to be physically closer to our consumers in two of the region's most vibrant residential and retail ecosystems. As we head into the festive season, we see an opportunity to make jewellery discovery even more exciting, whether for gifting, celebrating or simply indulging in something for yourself. beYon is built on everyday indulgence and freedom of design, and these new destinations will oﬀer an eﬀortless, transparent gateway into laboratory-grown diamonds backed by the trust of Titan.”

The launch reinforces Titan’s commitment to expanding accessibility in the emerging laboratory-grown diamond segment. Building on decades of design and craftsmanship expertise across the Titan portfolio, bringing a modern, accessible perspective to fine jewellery.beYon has an aggressive expansion strategy currently underway and is set to rapidly scale its physical footprint to a double-digit store count in the near future.

About beYon

beYon from the House of Titan is a contemporary Laboratory-Grown Diamond Jewellery brand built around freedom, individuality and personal expression. Bringing together the House of Titan’s legacy of craftsmanship and design expertise with a new perspective on adornment, beYon offers more than 1,250 designs across earrings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets, bangles and nosepins. Its collections are designed for layering, styling and everyday wear.

With a dedicated retail presence in Mumbai & Noida, alongside a dedicated e-commerce platform www.beyon.co.in serving customers across the globe, beYon continues to build a new conversation around laboratory-grown diamonds, one centred on freedom, indulgence and adornment.

Website: https://www.beyon.co.in/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beyonsocial?igsh=dDNmOWk5cmNtejYx

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