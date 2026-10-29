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Home / Business / Beyond Answers - WAGR Introduces TOTO: The brand’s AI-Led Pet-Parenting Companion for Every “What Now?” Moment

Beyond Answers - WAGR Introduces TOTO: The brand’s AI-Led Pet-Parenting Companion for Every “What Now?” Moment

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ANI
Updated At : 11:57 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Every pet parent knows the feeling of wondering, “What now?” From figuring out the right food to understanding changing needs as a pet grows, pet parenting is filled with questions that rarely come with straightforward answers. For first-time pet parents, these questions can be part of learning the ropes, while experienced pet parents continue to discover new things as their pets grow and their needs change. While information is readily available, finding guidance that is relevant to an individual pet and knowing where to turn next can often be overwhelming.

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TOTO, WAGR’s AI-led pet-parenting element,reflects the brand’s larger vision of being a companion to pet parents helping them navigate the many decisions that come with caring for their pets.

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Through a chat-based interface, it allows users to ask general pet-care questions, access relevant information and explore products across categories such as food and everyday essentials. As part of WAGR’s broader offering, TOTO aims to make everyday pet parenting a more informed and convenient experience.

One of TOTO’s key features is its ability to draw on WAGR’s Pet Profile to provide more relevant responses. While the companion can answer general pet-care questions, access to a pet’s profile allows it to take individual details into account when offering guidance.

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This can also help pet parents explore product categories such as food and everyday essentials with their pet’s specific needs in mind. By combining conversational assistance with pet-profile information, TOTO aims to make the search for relevant pet-care information and products a more seamless experience.

Speaking about TOTO, Mr. Fredun Medhora, Director, WAGR, stated, “Pet parenting is a journey filled with questions, discoveries and decisions that evolve throughout a pet’s life. Often, it is the everyday ‘What Now?’ moments that leave pet parents looking for the right information or a dependable place to start; which is why the Pet Profile also adds an important layer of context to the experience. At WAGR, we want to go beyond being a destination for products and services; we want to be a companion that helps pet parents navigate this journey with greater confidence. TOTO is an important step towards that vision. By bringing conversational AI and pet-specific context together, we aim to make guidance more relevant and the discovery of suitable solutions more intuitive. Our larger ambition is to build a connected pet-parenting ecosystem where information, products, services and support come together around the needs of pets and the people who care for them.”

TOTO forms part of WAGR’s broader offering, which brings together pet-product shopping, service discovery and pet-care knowledge. Within this experience, TOTO gives pet parents a conversational way to explore questions and access information, complementing the other resources available on the platform.

With TOTO, WAGR aims to make useful pet-care information more accessible as part of the everyday experience of raising a pet. The initiative reflects WAGR’s wider vision of being a companion to pet parents, supporting them as they learn about their pets and navigate the many stages of pet parenting.

TOTO is designed to support general pet-care queries and exploration of non-medical products. For concerns involving a pet’s health, diagnosis or treatment, pet parents should consult a qualified veterinarian.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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