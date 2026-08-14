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New Delhi [India], August 14: As modern wellness moves beyond surface-level beauty, consumers are increasingly looking for solutions that support both cellular wellness and skin health. This growing focus on healthy aging, longevity, and holistic self-care has created a new space where skincare and internal wellness work together. Subset, a modern lifestyle brand by Kriya Veda, is embracing this shift with its flagship Dual Repair Formula, a two-part approach designed to support the body from the inside while caring for the skin from the outside.

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Understanding Subset's Dual Repair Formula

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At the heart of Subset's philosophy is the Dual Repair Formula, which combines two complementary formulations: the Ultra-Pure Repair Formula for internal cellular support and the Dermis Care Serum for external skin care.

1. Ultra-Pure Repair Formula: Internal Cellular Support

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The Ultra-Pure Repair Formula is designed around cellular wellness and features Nicotinamide Riboside (NR), a precursor involved in the body's production of NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide).

NAD+ is a naturally occurring coenzyme found in cells and plays an important role in cellular energy metabolism and several processes involved in maintaining cellular function. As people age, NAD+ levels can change, making cellular wellness an increasingly important area of interest within longevity research.

By incorporating NR into its internal wellness formula, Subset focuses on supporting the body's natural cellular processes while making cellular health part of a simple daily routine.

2. Dermis Care Serum: External Skin Support

The second component of the Subset Dual Repair Formula is the Dermis Care Serum, which focuses on the skin's external environment.

The serum is formulated with targeted bioactive ingredients designed to complement the body's internal wellness routine. It focuses on supporting the skin barrier, maintaining hydration, protecting against everyday environmental stressors such as pollution, and supporting a healthy-looking complexion.

Together, the two formulations create Subset's inside-out approach to healthy aging, combining internal cellular support with external skin care.

Why Cellular Health Matters in Healthy Aging

The definition of anti-aging is changing. Instead of focusing only on concealing visible signs of aging, consumers are increasingly interested in healthspan, vitality, resilience, and long-term wellness.

Cellular energy and metabolism are fundamental to how the body functions. NAD+ is involved in several essential cellular pathways, including energy metabolism and cellular maintenance. This has contributed to growing scientific interest in NAD+ and its precursors as part of longevity and healthy-aging research.

Subset's Dual Repair Formula reflects this changing wellness landscape by bringing internal and external care into a single, streamlined philosophy.

A Simpler Approach to Modern Wellness

One of the key ideas behind Subset is simplicity. Instead of asking consumers to follow complicated multi-step routines, the brand brings together two complementary products that can become part of an everyday wellness ritual.

The Ultra-Pure Repair Formula addresses internal cellular support, while the Dermis Care Serum focuses on external skin care. This creates a straightforward routine for consumers who want to explore the connection between cellular wellness, skin health, and healthy aging.

Subset also positions its formulations around modern consumer expectations, highlighting attributes including dermatologically tested, cruelty-free, and paraben-free formulations.

Kriya Veda's Vision for the Future of Healthy Aging

Under Kriya Veda, Subset represents a broader movement toward intentional, science-informed wellness. The brand's philosophy recognizes that beauty is not simply about appearanceit can also be connected to how people care for their overall well-being.

With its Dual Repair Formula, Subset brings together Nicotinamide Riboside-based internal cellular support and targeted dermal care in one integrated approach.

As interest in cellular health, longevity, NAD+, healthy aging, and holistic wellness continues to grow, Subset is positioning its Dual Repair Formula as a modern solution for consumers seeking a more comprehensive approach to everyday self-care.

Explore Subset's Dual Repair Formula:

Try Subset - Official Website

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