Beyond Chai: How Tea Startup Xah is Making Specialty Indian Tea exciting

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 31: A smoky green tea from Assam. A white tea of silver-tipped buds from the Nilgiris. A roasted Kukicha that tastes of toasted nuts. None of them is what most people picture when they think of Indian tea, and all of them start with Indian leaf.

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They are part of the collection at Xah (www.xah.co.in), a young specialty tea brand that pairs India's tea heritage with a modern, flavour-led approach. Its motto sums up the attitude: more zeal, less zen.

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“India has such a rich relationship with tea, and we grow some truly remarkable teas here. But there is so much more to explore than the ways most of us are used to drinking it. At Xah, we want people to discover different leaves, flavours and brewing styles without feeling that they need to be experts,” says co-founder Kalyani.

Close to the source

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Kalyani's path to tea was an unexpected one. A lawyer and ICF-credentialed executive coach, she quit coffee and fell hard for tea. Travelling through Europe, she kept being served exceptional teas, only to find that the leaf was Indian.

Her co-founder Rahul, son of a reputed tea planter, grew up among the tea gardens of Assam, and some of Xah's Assam teas are sourced from his family's garden. When he poured her a cup from it, the idea for Xah took shape: India's best tea deserves to be enjoyed in India.

Xah works directly with growers across Assam, the Nilgiris and other regions, guided by a council of multi-generational planters and veteran tea tasters. The aim is simple: let people taste the differences between varieties, processing methods and flavour profiles, rather than treating tea as a commodity.

Whole-leaf teas, rare finds and unexpected flavours

Apart from its Matcha, every tea in Xah's collection is grown in India. Alongside Nilgiri Oolong, with its notes of stone fruits like peach or apricot, are styles few associate with Indian gardens: Kukicha, a roasted stem tea from Coonoor with a warm, nutty flavour, and Platinum Needle, a premium bud-only white tea.

Then there is Phalap, one of India's oldest tea traditions. Made by the Singpho community of Assam, it is filled inside bamboo and smoked over woodfire, giving a deep, smoky cup with a story to match.

The range also includes tisanes made out of herbs, flowers and fruits. Beyond hot brews, Xah explores cold brews and sparkling teas, and shares recipes and ideas for tea cocktails.

New to loose-leaf tea? Coffee drinkers often start with the Kukicha. The approach is serious about the leaf but relaxed about the rules, and you don't need a tea taster's vocabulary to find something you love.

Tea is better when it's shared

In Bengaluru, visitors can taste their way through the collection at Xah's tea store on 80 Feet Road, Indiranagar, and find favourites beyond the usual daily brew. Xah also hosts tea-tasting and tea-blending sessions, where participants compare varieties and experiment with combinations, whether they are specialty-tea regulars or simply curious. Sustainable packaging reflects its aim to consider tea's whole journey from grower to cup.

The approach is already getting noticed: in September 2026, Mid-day named Xah among its “Next Big Brands of India”.

A different kind of festive gift

Xah offers a fresh alternative to the usual sweets and dry-fruit boxes. Curated tea gift boxes are available through this festive season and on request. For a gift with a story, few things say “made in India” like a tea grown in India's own gardens.

Xah, wherever you are

Outside Bengaluru, Xah's whole-leaf teas are available on its website and other e-commerce channels.

You can keep your everyday chai exactly as you like it. Or try an Oolong, a smoky Phalap, a cold brew green tea or a delicate cup of white tea. There is no single right way to enjoy tea, and that may be the most interesting thing about it.

About Xah

Xah is a Bengaluru-based specialty tea brand founded by Kalyani and Rahul. Working directly with growers and microlots across India, it brings together Indian tea heritage and a modern approach to flavour. Its collection includes specialty whole-leaf black, green, white and Oolong teas, Matcha, Kukicha, Phalap, tisanes and artisanal blends, available online, on Amazon and at its tea store in Indiranagar.

Tea store: G-01, Ground Floor, Smart Avenue, 80 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru 560038

Explore the collection: xah.co.in

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