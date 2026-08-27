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Dubai [UAE], August 27: At a time when Big Tech giants are pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into training generative AI models that are persuasive, conversational, and often dangerously hallucinatory, two Indian enterprise veterans are leading a quiet, civilizational revolution with HiMirrorly.com.

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The groundbreaking platform HiMirrorly.com, hailed by industry insiders as the world's first consumer product built on an HI > EI > AI architecture, ensures that Human Intelligence (HI) and Emotional Intelligence (EI) sit strictly above Artificial Intelligence (AI). Invented by Satyavrat Nirala, an enterprise Agile coach and inventor hailing from Balijan, Assam, and co-founded with Naveen Babu Garikapati, a veteran transformation leader based in Hyderabad, HiMirrorly.com is not another sycophantic chatbot or wellness gimmick. Built as an auditable, self-report-only digital mirror, HiMirrorly.com is engineered to do what mainstream AI has consistently failed to do: tell users the truth, refuse to guess, and openly say "I don't know" when evidence is lacking.

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The intellectual spark behind HiMirrorly.com did not emerge from a venture capital pitch deck, but from a father's protective instinct. When Satyavrat Nirala watched his eight-year-old daughter, Mishita, receive authoritative, fluent, yet fundamentally unverified answers from AI screens about who she was and what she should feel, he recognized the looming mental-health crisis facing younger generations. Psychiatric research is now documenting this phenomenon as "hallucinated intimacy"--a state where users mistake fluency for truth. To solve this, Nirala developed the proprietary scoring engine powering HiMirrorly.com and named it "Mishi" after his daughter, ensuring every algorithmic reflection remains mathematically verifiable and grounded in personal dignity.

"The first time I held Mishita, I promised her nothing in this world would tell her who she was before she got to find out for herself," recalls Satyavrat Nirala, Co-Founder and Inventor of HiMirrorly.com. "Eight years later, I realized the machines were about to. So I built her a mirror instead--one that hands her back her own words, and lets her decide. We named the scoring engine powering HiMirrorly.com 'Mishi' after her. Every single line of code is held to that standard."

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Underneath the clinical rigor of HiMirrorly.com lies an ancient civilizational compass: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam ("The World is One Family", Maha Upanishad VI.71-72). While the phrase has often been treated as diplomatic rhetoric, Nirala and Garikapati have translated it into executable runtime software constraints across HiMirrorly.com. The architecture of HiMirrorly.com dynamically calibrates to cross-cultural communication nuances rather than enforcing Silicon Valley defaults, strictly eliminates camera-based or biometric facial tracking, operates with just one essential cookie with zero ad trackers, and provides mathematically verifiable "Growth Receipts" rather than opaque, black-box scores. In contrast to conventional generative AI systems that prioritize aggressive engagement loops and surveillance monetization, HiMirrorly.com hard-caps its confidence levels below 100%, declines to guess on subjective opinions, and ensures 100% data sovereignty for the user.

With regulatory scrutiny mounting globally--from the European Union's AI Act (Articles 13 & 14 on transparency and human oversight) to India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) and White House AI safety directives--HiMirrorly.com arrives pre-built with what the founders term a Tier 1 Auditability Moat. Every score, reflection, and safety metric shown on HiMirrorly.com can be independently reconstructed and defended before a regulator, board of directors, or institutional audit.

"Agile coaching taught us that high-performing teams fail when they cannot see their own blind spots," explains Naveen Babu Garikapati, Co-Founder of HiMirrorly.com. "We are not interested in creating addictive AI. Through HiMirrorly.com, we are building the smallest possible amount of AI required to make a human being's honesty portable, verifiable, and empowering."

HiMirrorly.com is now officially live for global users, leadership teams, and professionals. As part of their international launch, the founders have made available a global trial promo code, FREE15DAYS, which grants 15 days of full, unrestricted access directly on HiMirrorly.com.

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