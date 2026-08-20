Award-Winning Restaurant Brings Together Communities to Salute India's Unsung Sporting Heroes Bexleyheath, London | 19 August 2026 At a time when the world often celebrates celebrity and fame, an award-winning restaurant in Southeast London chose to celebrate something far more powerful—courage, resilience and the indomitable spirit of India.

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Chillika Restaurant, the recently crowned English Curry Awards 2026 – Best of London Restaurant and one of the most highly recommended restaurants in the London Borough of Bexleyheath, proudly hosted members of the Indian Physically Challenged and Differently-Abled Cricket Team as a special gesture of respect, recognition and encouragement ahead of their upcoming international fixtures. The event was graced by Mr Pradip Das, Former Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA, alongside prominent community representatives and members of different Indian communities in the UK.

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At the heart of the initiative were Chillika founders Partha Sarathi Panda and Subhakanta Das, whose vision was to honour the players not merely with a meal, but with dignity, warmth and the respect they deserve. They were supported by fellow Director Debasmita Mohapatra, who played an important role in bringing the event together and extending Chillika’s hospitality to the team and guests. The initiative was further supported by Strategic Partner Capt. Arun Kar (Retd.), an Odisha-origin British entrepreneur, investor and military veteran.

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The Indian Physically Challenged Cricket Team has consistently demonstrated that true strength is measured not by physical limitations but by courage, perseverance and the will to overcome adversity. The players honoured at Chillika included: Jayesh Parmar, Tarun, Rizwan Altaf Bhat, Arjun Rajesh Gawre, Kuldeep Singh, Yashwanth Naidu Ravuri, Vivek Kumar, Sudarsun Elangovan, Hilal Ahmad Wani, Sai Akash Saivamani, Ravindra Gopinath Sante, Yogendra Singh, Vrushant Sandip Gunjal, Rajesh Irappa Kannur, Majid Ah Magray, Shiva Shankara Guntiganapalli Subbarayappa. The delegation was accompanied by: Rohit Jhalani – Head Coach, Dev Dutt – Assistant Coach, Rohit Sharma – Fielding Coach, Ramswaroop Saini – H&C Coach, Vasan Giri – Social Media Manager, Mayank Pushkar – Physio, Vineet Malhotra – Team Manager and Dhiraj Harde – Logistic Manager Also present were officials from the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) including Sumit Jain and Vinit Agrawal, who continue to champion opportunities for differently-abled athletes across the country.

A Traditional Indian Welcome The players were welcomed in true Indian style with warmth, respect and heartfelt appreciation. Representatives from different Indian communities gathered under one roof to honour the team and acknowledge their remarkable achievements. The evening was filled with interaction, encouragement and conversations that transcended language, region and background. For many of the players, it was not just another event—it was a reminder that their efforts and achievements are recognised, respected and celebrated by Indians across the world. The gathering served as a morale booster ahead of their upcoming matches and demonstrated the unwavering support of the Indian diaspora for athletes who continue to inspire millions.

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More Than Hospitality For the team at Chillika, the evening was never about publicity. It was about gratitude. It was about recognising athletes who have overcome extraordinary challenges to represent India with pride and dignity. It was about sending a message that success is not defined by limitations but by determination. The founders believe that communities have a responsibility to celebrate individuals who embody resilience and inspire future generations. "These players represent the very best of India," said the organisers.

"They have refused to allow adversity to define them. Instead, they have transformed challenges into achievements. Their story deserves to be celebrated not only in India but across the world." When Communities Unite, India Wins One of the most remarkable aspects of the evening was the coming together of people from diverse Indian communities. Individuals from different states, languages, professions and backgrounds stood shoulder to shoulder to honour the players.

The event became a living example of India's diversity and unity. In a world increasingly divided by differences, the gathering demonstrated how sport has the power to bring people together and remind us of our shared humanity. The message was simple yet profound: When India comes together, barriers disappear.

More Than a Restaurant What makes this story truly special is that it happened inside a restaurant. Most restaurants serve food. Few create moments that inspire a community.

Fewer still become platforms for social impact, inclusion and national pride.

Over the past year, Chillika has become known not only for its authentic Odia cuisine and Indian hospitality but also for its commitment to community service, cultural preservation and meaningful social initiatives. Whether hosting cultural events, celebrating Indian heritage, supporting charitable causes, feeding communities during festivals or recognising exceptional individuals, Chillika continues to redefine what a restaurant can represent. It has become a place where food, culture, community and purpose come together. The initiative stands as an inspiration for younger generations, showing that courage and determination can overcome every barrier.

Above all, it carried one powerful message: Nation First—beyond region, language, community or individual identity.

A Message to the Nation At a national level, initiatives such as this carry a message far beyond a single evening in London. They demonstrate how Indian communities overseas continue to serve as ambassadors of the country's values, culture and spirit. They remind us that differently-abled athletes deserve not sympathy, but respect.

They show that recognition and encouragement can inspire confidence, improve morale and strengthen the belief that every individual has the ability to achieve greatness. Most importantly, they reinforce the idea that inclusion is not a policy—it is a responsibility.

Looking Ahead As the Indian Physically Challenged and Differently-Abled Cricket Team prepares for future competitions, they leave Bexleyheath carrying with them the support, admiration and best wishes of an entire community. For the founders of Chillika, this was a small gesture with a larger purpose—to honour courage, celebrate achievement and bring people together. For everyone who attended, the evening served as a reminder that true champions are not defined by circumstances but by character. And for the players themselves, it was a simple yet powerful message from the Indian community in the United Kingdom: The nation is proud of you.

Jai Hind.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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