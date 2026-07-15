VMPL

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New Delhi [India], July 15: As India's urban lifestyle continues to evolve, a new category of consumer services is beginning to emerge--platforms that facilitate companionship for shared public experiences rather than dating. Driven by changing lifestyles, solo travel, increased mobility, remote work and the growing preference for personalised experiences, this segment is gradually finding relevance among consumers seeking meaningful real-world interactions.

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Across metropolitan and Tier-I cities, an increasing number of people are relocating for work or education, travelling independently, or living away from their families and established social circles. While digital platforms have made communication easier than ever, many individuals continue to seek companionship for everyday activities such as exploring a city, visiting cultural attractions, shopping, attending events or simply engaging in conversations over coffee.

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Industry observers note that this behavioural shift reflects the broader evolution of the experience economy, where consumers increasingly prioritise authentic, personalised and memorable experiences over conventional offerings. Similar trends have reshaped sectors including travel, hospitality, wellness and entertainment, with demand growing for local insights and curated experiences rather than standardised services.

Unlike traditional dating platforms, companionship experience platforms focus on connecting individuals for public activities based on shared interests. These interactions may include city exploration, heritage walks, food discovery, shopping assistance, museum visits, cafe hopping, local sightseeing or attending cultural events together. The emphasis remains on shared experiences and convenience rather than romantic relationships.

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The concept also presents new opportunities for individuals looking to monetise their time, local knowledge and interpersonal skills. Students, freelance professionals, local explorers, artists, language enthusiasts and city experts can offer curated experiences that align with their interests while generating flexible income. Supporters of the model believe that such platforms may contribute to the broader gig economy by enabling individuals to create value through their expertise and familiarity with their cities.

As this category develops, trust and transparency are expected to play a central role. Industry participants are increasingly focusing on measures such as profile verification, transparent pricing, secure in-app communication and clearly defined activity guidelines to encourage safe and accountable interactions during public experiences.

One startup operating in this emerging segment is InstaYaar, which positions itself as a marketplace for companionship experiences rather than a dating platform. The platform enables users to book companions, referred to as "Yaars", for a range of public activities including city tours, shopping assistance, cafe hopping, food exploration, temple visits, museum visits, walking tours, local sightseeing and cultural experiences.

Individuals who join the platform create their own profiles, specify the experiences they wish to offer, set their own session pricing and availability, and allow users to select companions based on their preferences and comfort levels. According to the company, the platform has been designed to facilitate genuine public experiences while maintaining a clear distinction from matchmaking or relationship-oriented services.

Commenting on the evolving consumer landscape, a spokesperson for InstaYaar said, "People today are increasingly looking for authentic, offline experiences rather than endless digital conversations. Our objective is to create a platform where people can connect through shared public activities, whether that means discovering a city's hidden cafes, exploring local culture, shopping with someone familiar with the area or simply enjoying meaningful conversations during everyday experiences. We see this as an extension of India's growing experience economy rather than a dating service."

The emergence of companionship experience platforms reflects broader demographic and lifestyle changes across India. Urbanisation, solo travel, flexible work arrangements and the growing popularity of experiential spending have collectively contributed to demand for more personalised social experiences. Market participants believe these trends could continue to create opportunities for innovative service models centred on human connection, local discovery and community engagement.

While the category remains at an early stage in India, industry stakeholders suggest that companionship experiences may gradually become another extension of the country's expanding digital services ecosystem, alongside ride-sharing, food delivery and freelance marketplaces. As consumer preferences continue shifting towards personalised and experience-driven offerings, platforms operating in this space aim to provide new ways for people to connect through shared moments in everyday public settings.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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