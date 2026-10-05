VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 5: Joint replacement surgery has evolved significantly over the years. What was once largely viewed as a procedure reserved for patients with severe joint damage is now part of a broader approach to restoring mobility, improving quality of life and helping patients return to an active lifestyle.

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The growing focus today is not simply on replacing a damaged joint, but on determining the right treatment for the right patient.

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This shift towards personalised care is particularly relevant for patients exploring knee replacement surgery, hip replacement surgery, robotic knee replacement, and other advanced joint replacement procedures. With greater access to technology and specialised expertise, patients are also becoming more selective when choosing the best joint replacement surgeon in Jaipur or a top knee replacement surgeon in Jaipur.

Dr. Dheeraj Dubay, a leading joint replacement specialist and Director of Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery at Shalby Hospital Jaipur, has been associated with this evolving approach to joint replacement care. With more than two decades of orthopaedic experience and over 40,000 surgeries, his work spans knee replacement, hip replacement, robotic-assisted procedures, computer navigation and complex joint replacement care.

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Why Personalised Joint Replacement Care Matters

Every patient experiencing knee or hip problems has a different medical history, physical condition and lifestyle. While one patient may have advanced osteoarthritis, another may have suffered an injury, ligament damage, deformity or complications following an earlier procedure.

Consequently, there cannot always be a single treatment pathway for everyone.

A personalised joint replacement assessment considers factors such as the patient's age, joint condition, bone quality, alignment, mobility, activity levels, general health and expectations from treatment.

For someone researching the best knee replacement surgeon in Jaipur, these factors can be as important as the surgical technique itself. The objective should be to identify a treatment approach that is medically appropriate and aligned with the patient's individual requirements.

Depending on the diagnosis, treatment may involve conservative management, physiotherapy, medication, or other non-surgical options. When joint replacement becomes necessary, the surgeon can determine whether total, partial, bilateral or revision replacement is appropriate.

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The Growing Role of Robotic Knee Replacement

Technology has become an important part of modern joint replacement surgery. Robotic knee replacement and computer-assisted procedures can support surgeons with detailed planning and help assess alignment and positioning during surgery.

However, robotic technology does not replace the surgeon. The surgeon remains responsible for clinical assessment, decision-making, and performing the procedure.

For selected patients, technology can provide additional information that may help support a more individualised surgical plan.

This is where the experience of a top joint replacement surgeon in Jaipur becomes important. Advanced technology can be most effective when combined with sound clinical judgement and extensive surgical experience.

Dr. Dubay's practice includes robotic-assisted joint replacement and computer navigation, with the choice of technology determined according to the patient's condition and planned procedure.

Beyond Surgery: Recovery Is Part of Joint Replacement Care

Successful joint replacement is not limited to the operating room.

Postoperative rehabilitation, physiotherapy, pain management and gradual mobilisation are important components of recovery. Patients may have different recovery timelines depending on their age, overall health, muscle strength, pre-surgery mobility and the type of procedure performed.

For this reason, patients looking for the best joint replacement surgeon should also consider the overall treatment journey, including postoperative support and rehabilitation.

The broader objective of modern joint replacement surgery is to help patients regain mobility and confidence while returning to appropriate daily activities.

Dr. Dubay's work also reflects this focus on life after surgery. His initiatives involving patients who have undergone joint replacement have highlighted the importance of mobility and an active lifestyle following recovery.

A Record of High-Volume Joint Replacement Surgery

Dr. Dheeraj Dubay's experience in joint replacement surgery is reflected in several notable milestones.

He is a Forbes World Record holder for performing 34 joint replacement surgeries in a single day, comprising 33 knee replacements and one hip replacement. This milestone reflects an exceptionally high volume of joint replacement procedures performed within a single day.

He has also been recognised in the Golden Book of World Records for an event involving post-knee replacement patients. More than 220 joint replacement patients came together to perform Tadasana, highlighting the possibility of returning to physical activity following appropriate rehabilitation and medical guidance.

Beyond these individual milestones, Dr. Dubay is known for performing a high volume of joint replacement surgeries every month in India, with his career spanning more than 40,000 surgeries.

Such experience is an important consideration for patients researching the best joint replacement surgeon in India or looking for a top joint replacement specialist in Jaipur.

Training the Next Generation of Joint Replacement Surgeons

The development of joint replacement care also depends on sharing surgical knowledge and experience with the next generation of orthopaedic specialists.

Dr. Dubay has attended and contributed to various national and international orthopaedic conferences as faculty. His academic involvement allows him to share experiences and insights with other specialists working in the field of joint replacement.

He also runs fellowship programmes focused on educating and training orthopaedic surgeons in joint replacement procedures.

This combination of clinical practice, academic participation and surgeon education represents another dimension of modern orthopaedic care.

A surgeon's role is therefore not limited to treating individual patients. Experienced specialists can also contribute to improving surgical knowledge, techniques and standards within the wider orthopaedic community.

Recognition as a Joint Replacement Specialist

Dr. Dubay's work has received recognition from various institutions and public figures, including Governors and Health Ministers of different states, with awards recognising his contribution as a best joint replacement surgeon.

Such recognition adds to his professional profile alongside his surgical experience, international and national conference participation, and contribution to surgeon training.

For patients searching online for the top orthopaedic surgeon in Jaipur, best orthopaedic surgeon in Jaipur or best knee replacement specialist, professional experience and recognition can provide useful context when evaluating available treatment options.

What Patients Should Look For in a Joint Replacement Surgeon

Choosing a joint replacement surgeon is an important decision. Instead of focusing on a single claim or technology, patients can consider several factors.

These include:

- Experience in knee and hip replacement surgery

- Number and range of joint replacement procedures performed

- Experience with complex and revision cases

- Availability of robotic and computer assisted technology where appropriate

- Approach towards personalised surgical planning

- Postoperative rehabilitation and follow-up

- Participation in national and international professional forums

- Contribution to orthopaedic education and surgeon training

For patients considering knee replacement in Jaipur, these factors can help them make a more informed decision when comparing surgeons and treatment options.

The Future of Joint Replacement Is Personalised

The future of joint replacement surgery is moving beyond a one-size-fits-all approach. Advances in robotics, computer navigation, imaging, surgical planning and rehabilitation are giving surgeons more tools to personalise treatment.

At the same time, technology needs to be supported by experience and clinical judgement.

Dr. Dheeraj Dubay's work reflects this combination of high-volume surgical experience, technology-assisted joint replacement, professional education and patient-focused care. His record of performing 34 joint replacements in a single day, recognition by the Forbes World Records and the Golden Book of World Records, participation as faculty at national and international conferences, and fellowship programmes for orthopaedic surgeons form important milestones in his professional journey.

For patients looking for the best joint replacement surgeon in Jaipur, the top knee replacement surgeon in Jaipur or an experienced specialist for robotic joint replacement, personalised evaluation remains central to making the right treatment decision.

Ultimately, the goal of modern joint replacement is not simply to replace a damaged joint. It is to help the right patient receive the right treatment and regain meaningful mobility, independence and quality of life.

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