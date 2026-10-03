Beyond Longevity: Supporting Healthy Ageing in Pets

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: For pet parents, having more years with their pets is naturally important. But longevity is only part of the conversation. Increasingly, the focus is shifting towards healthy ageing – helping pets remain active, comfortable and engaged for as long as possible.

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Ageing is a gradual biological process that affects multiple systems in the body. Understanding these changes can help pet parents take a more proactive approach to supporting their pets through every stage of life.

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What happens as pets age?

Ageing is associated with several interconnected changes. Oxidative stress can increase as the body’s ability to balance reactive molecules changes over time, potentially contributing to cellular damage. Chronic, low-grade inflammation may also become more persistent and influence different physiological systems.

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At the same time, metabolic efficiency can change, while gradual reductions in muscle mass and physical strength can affect mobility and activity. Changes in the gut microbiota can further influence digestive and gastrointestinal health.

These processes don’t happen in isolation. Changes in one system can influence another, making healthy ageing a whole-body consideration rather than something that can be addressed through a single intervention.

Why nutrition matters

Nutrition plays an important role in supporting the body as it ages. A balanced, life-stage-appropriate diet provides nutrients needed to maintain metabolic, cognitive, musculoskeletal and gastrointestinal health.

As pets grow older, their nutritional requirements may change. Maintaining healthy body condition and muscle mass becomes increasingly important, while supporting digestive health and overall physiological function can help pets adapt to age-related changes.

Importantly, nutritional support does not need to begin only after visible signs of ageing appear. A proactive approach can help support healthy function before age-related changes become more pronounced.

This does not mean every young pet requires senior-specific nutrition. Rather, it means that nutrition should evolve with a pet’s age, lifestyle, breed, size and individual needs.

Mobility is part of healthy ageing

One of the most visible aspects of ageing is often a change in mobility. Maintaining musculoskeletal health is important because movement supports much more than physical activity – it enables pets to play, explore, interact with their surroundings and remain independent.

Nutrition can form an important part of this support strategy. Freossi Power, formulated to support musculoskeletal health in geriatric pets, can be incorporated as part of a broader approach to maintaining physical wellbeing in later life.

However, nutritional support works best as part of a comprehensive strategy that also includes regular veterinary care, appropriate exercise, healthy body condition and attention to changes in mobility, appetite, behaviour and activity levels.

From treating ageing to supporting it

Healthy ageing is ultimately about being proactive rather than waiting for problems to become visible.

Regular preventive veterinary assessments can help identify age-related changes early, while appropriate nutrition and exercise can support the body’s changing needs over time.

The goal isn’t to stop ageing – it is to help pets age with greater comfort, function and quality of life.

Because more year’s matter. But so does making those years active, healthy and full of the everyday moments that pets and their people share.

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