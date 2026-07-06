Beyond Medicines: How Dr. Manisha Chatterjee is Redefining Diabetes Care Through Lifestyle Management

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New Delhi [India], July 6: As India grapples with an alarming rise in diabetes and other lifestyle-related metabolic disorders, physicians are increasingly advocating a shift from treatment-centric care to prevention and long-term lifestyle management. Among the specialists championing this approach is Dr. Manisha Chatterjee, an eminent diabetologist and endocrinologist based in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, whose patient-centred philosophy integrates scientific medical care with sustainable lifestyle interventions.

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Dr. Chatterjee brings with her an impressive academic and clinical background. She completed her MBBS from PGI, Kolkata, earned her MD with a Gold Medal from Lala Lajpat Rai Government Medical College, Uttar Pradesh and subsequently obtained the prestigious Membership of the Royal Colleges of Physicians-Endocrinology and Diabetes (MRCP- Endocrinology and Diabetes), United Kingdom. With extensive experience in managing diabetes, thyroid disorders, obesity, osteoporosis and other endocrine diseases, she has become a trusted name in endocrine care across the country.

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India is home to one of the world's largest populations living with diabetes. Rapid urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, rising obesity, chronic stress and poor sleep have fuelled an epidemic that increasingly affects younger adults and even adolescents. According to health experts, unless preventive strategies are adopted, diabetes-related complications will continue to impose a significant burden on individuals, families and the healthcare system.

According to Dr. Chatterjee, diabetes should never be viewed merely as elevated blood sugar. It is a complex metabolic disorder that can silently damage the heart, kidneys, eyes, nerves and blood vessels if not adequately controlled. However, with timely diagnosis, regular follow-up and meaningful lifestyle modifications, most complications can be significantly delayed or prevented.

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Nutrition remains one of the most effective non-pharmacological interventions in diabetes care. Rather than recommending restrictive diets, Dr. Chatterjee encourages balanced nutrition comprising whole grains, fresh vegetables, seasonal fruits in moderation, lean proteins, healthy fats and fibre-rich foods. She advises limiting refined carbohydrates, processed foods and sugar-sweetened beverages while maintaining regular meal timings and portion control to achieve better glycaemic stability.

Physical activity is another essential component of her treatment philosophy. She recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week, supplemented by strength-training activities appropriate for age and health status. Regular exercise not only improves insulin sensitivity but also reduces cardiovascular risk, supports healthy weight management and enhances overall well-being.

Dr. Chatterjee also highlights two frequently underestimated factors in diabetes management--stress and sleep. Persistent psychological stress increases hormone levels that adversely influence blood glucose, while inadequate sleep contributes to insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction. She encourages patients to adopt stress-reduction techniques such as yoga, meditation, breathing exercises and consistent sleep routines as part of comprehensive diabetes care.

While newer medications and continuous glucose monitoring technologies have transformed diabetes management, Dr. Chatterjee believes these innovations are most effective when supported by healthy daily habits. She also advocates routine screening for individuals with obesity, hypertension, family history of diabetes or previous gestational diabetes, emphasising that early diagnosis provides the best opportunity to prevent irreversible complications.

Beyond the clinic, Dr. Chatterjee strongly believes that diabetes prevention requires collective societal action. Families, educational institutions, workplaces and community organisations all have an important role in encouraging healthy eating, regular physical activity and preventive health awareness.

"Lifestyle is not merely an adjunct to diabetes treatment--it is its foundation. Medicines are undoubtedly important, but lasting improvements in nutrition, physical activity, sleep and stress management enable patients to achieve better glucose control and significantly reduce long-term complications. Every healthy decision made today is an investment in a healthier tomorrow," says Dr. Manisha Chatterjee.

As India continues its battle against the growing diabetes epidemic, clinicians like Dr. Manisha Chatterjee are demonstrating that effective diabetes care extends well beyond prescriptions. By combining clinical excellence with patient education and lifestyle modification, she is helping individuals not only manage diabetes but also lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Dr. Manisha Chatterjee is available for online consultation on manishachatterjee1988@gmail.com

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