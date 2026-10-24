Beyond Mithai: 5 Beauty and Fragrance Gifts to Choose This Festive Season

Festive gifting is evolving beyond traditional sweets and dry-fruit hampers, with beauty, fragrance, and self-care emerging as thoughtful alternatives for friends, family, and loved ones. From signature scents to skincare essentials, these gifts combine personal expression with everyday indulgence. For those looking to explore something different this festive season, here are five beauty and fragrance gifting options from La Pink.

1. For the Fragrance Enthusiast: La Pink Iconic Collection Luxury Perfume Pack

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Fragrance makes for a versatile gifting choice, offering a way to express personal style through scent. The La Pink Iconic Collection Luxury Perfume Pack is an option for those who enjoy incorporating fragrances into their everyday routines as well as special occasions.

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Availability: https://www.lapink.com/products/iconic-collection-luxury-perfume-pack-100ml

2. For the Skincare Enthusiast: La Pink Young Forever Luminous Complexion Gift Box

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For those who enjoy making skincare part of their daily self-care routine, the La Pink Young Forever Luminous Complexion Gift Box offers a beauty-focused gifting option. It brings skincare into the festive gifting conversation for people who appreciate products that complement their personal-care rituals.

Availability: https://www.lapink.com/products/young-forever-luminous-complexion-gift-box-4-piece-set

3. For Those Who Love Exploring Fragrances: La Pink Women's Perfume Gift Pack

For recipients who enjoy experimenting with different scents, a multi-fragrance gift pack offers variety in one set. La Pink's Women's Perfume Gift Pack, featuring four 8 ml fragrances, is a compact option for discovering different fragrance preferences and carrying scents on the go.

4. For a Statement-Making Gift: La Pink Red Carpet Timeless Pure Perfume Gift Set

For those seeking a fragrance-led present for a special occasion, the La Pink Red Carpet Timeless Pure Perfume Gift Set offers another option within the brand's gifting range. It is suited to a list of beauty gifts that bring fragrance into the spotlight during the festive season.

5. For the Self-Care Lover: La Pink Methi Dana 8-in-1 Shampoo/Oil/Mask with White Haldi

Festive gifting can also extend to everyday haircare rituals. La Pink's Methi Dana 8-in-1 Shampoo/Oil/Mask with White Haldi offers a haircare-focused option for those who enjoy incorporating personal care into their regular routines.

As festive celebrations bring people together, beauty and fragrance gifts offer an alternative to conventional gifting choices. From perfume collections to skincare and haircare essentials, La Pink's range presents options for different preferences, making it easier to choose a gift that feels personal and thoughtful.

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