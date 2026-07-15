Beyond Price Wars in Digital Space: How SERVERBYT Is Building Trust

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 15: As businesses continue to embrace digital transformation, having a website is only one part of building a successful online presence. The technology powering that website plays an equally important role. In a recent podcast, Amrit Bhatia, CEO of ServerByt, shared his perspective on entrepreneurship, resilience, and the growing importance of cloud hosting, while offering practical insights for businesses navigating an increasingly digital world.

Advertisement

The conversation provided a closer look at the vision behind ServerByt and how the company aims to make cloud hosting more accessible for businesses, startups, freelancers, and students. Breaking down technical concepts into simple, easy-to-understand language, Amrit Bhatia explained why cloud hosting has become a critical investment for businesses seeking a secure, reliable, and scalable online presence.

Advertisement

The podcast began on a personal note, with Amrit Bhatia reflecting on a challenging phase in his life. After spending nearly one and a half years focusing on his recovery through Ayurveda and other healing practices, he found that staying connected to work became his source of strength. The experience, he shared, reinforced his belief that purpose, discipline, and consistent effort can help individuals overcome difficult circumstances.

The discussion then shifted to HostKicker Workplace, the parent company behind ServerByt. Amrit Bhatia revealed that the company is steadily expanding its ecosystem and is preparing to launch a range of marketing solutions designed to help businesses strengthen their digital presence beyond cloud hosting.

Advertisement

Speaking about the origins of ServerByt, Amrit Bhatia credited Amit Gusain, Co-founder and Director of HostKicker, for recognising the potential of the cloud hosting industry. What initially began as conversations around outsourcing and emerging opportunities in digital services gradually evolved into a shared vision of building a cloud hosting company focused on reliability, affordability, and long-term customer relationships.

Rather than trying to compete directly with long established players, Amrit Bhatia explained that every business should focus on identifying its own audience and consistently creating value for them. According to him, success is not about competing with everyone in the market, but about earning customer trust through dependable services and transparent business practices. While competitive pricing may attract customers initially, lasting relationships are built through consistent performance and reliability.

Today, the platform serves more than 30,000 clients across India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Philippines, Canada, United States, and several other markets, reflecting its growing international presence.

For viewers unfamiliar with cloud hosting, Amrit Bhatia offered a simple explanation. A domain name acts as a website's digital address, while website hosting provides the infrastructure that keeps the website online, secure, and capable of handling visitor traffic. He also noted that domains and cloud hosting can be purchased independently, allowing businesses to choose the solutions that best suit their requirements instead of assuming both services must come from the same provider.

Amrit Bhatia further emphasised that every business today has two important identities, i.e., a physical address and a website. As businesses grow and website traffic increases, selecting the right cloud hosting solution becomes essential to ensure smooth performance and the ability to scale without disruption. He observed that many businesses also prefer working with providers that can support multiple digital requirements under one roof, simplifying the process of managing their online operations.

Customer support also emerged as a central theme during the conversation. ServerByt offers 24x7 assistance, including during weekends and festivals, ensuring both paid and unpaid users receive support whenever needed. While response times may occasionally vary during periods of high traffic, he emphasised that every customer query remains a priority for the team.

The company's commitment to nurturing future digital professionals was highlighted through its initiative of offering complimentary cloud hosting plans to more than 5,000 students, enabling them to learn, build projects, and gain hands-on experience without financial barriers. Looking ahead, Amrit Bhatia also shared the company's ambition to become an accredited domain registrar in India, a milestone that would further strengthen its position in the country's digital infrastructure landscape.

Throughout the podcast, Amrit Bhatia presented website hosting not merely as a technical service, but as the foundation of every successful online business. By combining accessible technology, dependable customer support, and a trust-first approach, ServerByt continues to focus on helping businesses build, scale, and grow with confidence in an increasingly digital economy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)