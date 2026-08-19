Beyond Property Listings: The Big Assets Builds a Connected Real Estate Ecosystem Ahead of Its December 2026 Launch

Pune [India], August 18: The Big Assets (TBA), an upcoming real-estate platform in India, is preparing for its official launch in December 2026 with a proposition designed to go beyond conventional property listings. The platform is being developed as a connected real-estate ecosystem bringing property discovery, listings, project visibility, enquiries, and stay requirements together in one digital environment.

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Real estate involves multiple stakeholders with different requirements. Builders and developers need to present their projects and reach prospective buyers. Property owners need greater visibility for their properties. Buyers and tenants need to discover and evaluate suitable options, while people looking for accommodation may need a place to stay for a few hours, a night, or several days. These requirements are often addressed through separate platforms and services.

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The Big Assets aims to bring these experiences together.

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The platform is being developed to serve builders, developers, property owners, hotel, villa and resort owners, buyers, tenants and stay seekers within one broader ecosystem. Rather than limiting its role to property discovery, TBA aims to connect different stages of the property journey; from presenting a project or property to discovering options, generating enquiries and finding accommodation.

Property listings remain an important part of the platform, but they are only one component of the larger ecosystem. Builders and developers will be able to present their projects with photographs, brochures, location information and relevant project details, while eligible property owners can showcase their properties to people actively searching for property or accommodation options.

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For property seekers, the objective is to create a more organised property discovery experience, allowing users to explore relevant properties and project information before making an enquiry or taking the next step. For builders and developers, TBA aims to go beyond simply providing another place to upload a listing by combining project presentation, digital visibility and enquiry opportunities within the same ecosystem.

Shweta Walunj, Founder of The Big Assets, said: “Our vision is to create a trusted ecosystem for real estate where people can Buy, Sell, Rent and Stay, all within one connected platform. Real estate involves significant financial and personal decisions, and people should be able to explore their options with greater confidence, transparency and trust, without constantly worrying about fraudulent or misleading activity. With The Big Assets, we want to build an ecosystem where every stakeholder; from builders and property owners to buyers, tenants and stay seekers, can participate in a more secure and transparent real-estate experience.” The ecosystem also extends beyond traditional property buying and renting through Stay by TBA, a stay-focused extension for people looking for accommodation based on different durations and requirements. Users can explore categories including villas, resorts, hotels, PGs, flats and hostels, with options covering hourly, overnight and daily stays.

This expands the platform's proposition from simply finding properties to addressing different real-estate and accommodation needs within one connected environment. A user may be looking to purchase a property, find a rental, explore a builder project, or simply find a place to stay for a specific duration. TBA aims to bring these otherwise separate requirements under one broader ecosystem.

For property owners and hospitality providers, this creates an opportunity to make eligible properties digitally discoverable by relevant audiences. For buyers, tenants and stay seekers, it provides a single environment to explore different property and accommodation options. For builders and developers, it offers a digital space to present projects and build visibility among property-focused audiences.

The company's first major public communication around this vision began on 15 August 2026, supported by a creator-led awareness campaign introducing The Big Assets and building anticipation ahead of its planned December launch. The announcement marks the beginning of a wider awareness-building phase leading up to the official platform launch.

As digital discovery increasingly influences how people research properties, compare options and make decisions, the real-estate experience is becoming more connected. TBA is entering this evolving space with an approach focused on bringing multiple property-related requirements together rather than addressing them through isolated services.

With its planned December 2026 launch, The Big Assets aims to build more than a property listing platform. It aims to create a trusted, connected real-estate ecosystem where people can Buy, Sell, Rent and Stay, while properties can be discovered, projects can be presented, and stakeholders can connect; all in one place.

About The Big Assets The Big Assets (TBA) is an upcoming real-estate platform being developed as a connected digital ecosystem for property discovery, listings, and stays. The platform is designed to serve builders, developers, property owners, hotel, villa, and resort owners, buyers, tenants, and people looking for short or extended stays. TBA is scheduled for its official platform launch in December 2026.

Website: The Big Assets (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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