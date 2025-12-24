Beyond the Basics: Lesser-Known Covers in Travel Insurance

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 24: When planning a trip, most travellers focus on booking flights and accommodation, often overlooking the importance of travel insurance. Typically, you may know it covers trip cancellations, medical emergencies or lost baggage. However, some travel insurance policies go beyond the usual, including benefits that are not widely known. These uncommon inclusions can provide valuable support in unwanted situations, ensuring a smoother journey even when the unexpected occurs.

This blog talks about a few lesser-known inclusions you might find in travel insurance, helping you understand how they could come in handy during your holiday.

Understanding Travel Insurance

A travel insurance policy offers financial protection against unexpected events that may occur during your trip. Depending on the type of cover you choose, it may compensate for medical expenses, trip delays, loss of belongings and more.

Many people opt for family travel insurance to safeguard all family members under one policy. This type of cover ensures that each member is protected during emergencies such as illness, accidents or flight disruptions while travelling together.

Uncommon Inclusions You May Not Know About

While the core benefits of travel insurance are widely recognised, some inclusions go beyond basic coverage. These benefits may include:

* Adventure Sports Coverage

If you enjoy activities like scuba diving, paragliding or trekking, this inclusion can be useful. Some specialised travel insurance policies cover injuries sustained during certain adventure sports, which are usually excluded in standard plans. However, the extent of coverage depends on the insurer and the type of sport involved. Always check the list of covered sports in the policy wording before buying your policy.

2. Missed Flight Connections

Missed connections due to reasons beyond your control, such as long layovers, delays in previous flights or sudden cancellations, can disrupt your entire trip. Travel insurance policies may include compensation for missed connections, helping you cover rebooking costs or accommodation for the extended stay.

3. Trip Curtailment Due to Home Emergencies

Imagine being on an international trip and receiving news of a house fire or burglary back home. In such cases, certain travel insurance policies may cover the cost of returning home early. This inclusion provides much-needed financial support for rescheduling flights and accommodation.

4. Loss of Passport Assistance

Losing your passport in a foreign country can be stressful. With this inclusion, your insurer may help you obtain a temporary or replacement passport and reimburse associated expenses, such as embassy fees or transportation costs to the consulate.

5. Compassionate Visit

If you are hospitalised abroad for an extended period, some policies provide coverage for a close family member's travel and accommodation costs to visit you. This feature is often referred to as a compassionate visit and is particularly valuable when travelling alone.

6. Automatic Trip Extension

Unexpected flight delays or medical emergencies may extend your travel duration. Some travel insurance policies automatically extend the policy coverage for a limited number of days, ensuring continuous protection without the need for manual renewal.

7. Cover For Loss of Checked-In Baggage Delay

While most policies compensate for lost luggage, some also cover baggage delay. This inclusion helps reimburse the cost of essential items like toiletries or clothing purchased due to the delay. It is especially helpful during long layovers or extended waiting periods at airports.

8. Coverage For Pre-Existing Illness Emergencies

While medical emergencies are typically covered, not all policies include treatment costs related to pre-existing health conditions. However, certain policies may offer this inclusion under specific conditions or for paying an additional premium.

Why Understanding These Inclusions Matters?

Understanding these uncommon inclusions can help you choose a travel insurance policy that suits your needs. For example, if you frequently engage in adventure activities or travel with family members, a plan that includes adventure sports or compassionate visit coverage may be more beneficial.

Moreover, being aware of these inclusions ensures you do not miss out on claims you are eligible for. Always read your policy document carefully to understand what's covered, the claim limits and the exclusions that apply.

Conclusion

While most travellers focus on standard benefits, being aware of uncommon inclusions can make a big difference during an unexpected situation. From compassionate visits to coverage for lost passports or trip curtailment, these features can enhance your safety net while travelling.

A well-informed choice allows you to pick a travel insurance policy that aligns with your travel habits and family needs. Before purchasing, take time to review the policy wording, compare options and ensure you understand the extent of coverage available under your selected plan.

