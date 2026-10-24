Beyond the Book: ICA Conclave 2026 Creates New Opportunities for Authors in Goa

PNN

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 23: The inaugural ICA Conclave 2026, organised by the International Council of Authors (ICA), concluded on September 20 at Renaissance Goa, Arpora, following two days of book launches, author recognition, speaking sessions, networking and experiential activities. Held on September 19 and 20, the gathering brought together authors, speakers, experts, families and members of the the International Council of Authors (ICA) community to celebrate literary milestones and explore opportunities beyond publishing.

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The conclave focused on the idea that a book can be the beginning of an author’s next chapter rather than the end of the journey. Through discussions and activities, participants were encouraged to consider how they could share their knowledge with wider audiences through public speaking, media engagement, personal branding, collaboration and thought leadership.

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Founded by Jatin Gupta, popularly known as Inspiring Jatin, the International Council of Authors is a community of more than 2,500 writers and authors. Jatin is an award-winning life coach, four-time International Bestselling Author, TEDx speaker and non-fiction book-writing coach. Recognised among the Top 50 Acclaimed Authors Worldwide, honoured as Non-Fiction Author of the Year, and celebrated among the Brightest Young Minds Under 45, his journey reflects the growing influence of authorship as a platform for leadership and thought development. Through the International Council of Authors, he aims to help writers transform their knowledge and stories into greater visibility, credibility and authority beyond publication.

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Addressing participants during his session, Author to Authority, Inspiring Jatin said, “What you know is your expertise. What others know that you know becomes your authority.” The message reflected the conclave’s central focus: helping authors communicate their expertise and build trust with audiences beyond their books.

The programme brought together opportunities to recognise individual accomplishments, exchange ideas and explore future possibilities. The event also welcomed authors’ family members and loved ones, recognising the support systems that often accompany an author’s journey.

The Author Recognition & Awards segment celebrated the achievements and contributions of the International Council of Authors community members. Stage-based book launches gave authors an opportunity to present their work and mark an important creative milestone alongside fellow writers and their families.

Another highlight was the launch of I Can Author – Volume 1, an anthology featuring 44 contributors from the the International Council of Authors community. The collection brought together multiple voices in a shared publishing initiative, reflecting the value of collaboration and creating an opportunity for contributors to be part of a collective literary project.

The conclave provided members with curated speaking opportunities to present their knowledge and ideas. The International Council of Authors received more than 25 applications from community members seeking speaking slots, and seven participants were shortlisted based on their subject expertise and the relevance of their proposed sessions. The selected sessions covered health and wellbeing, mindset management, financial freedom, mindfulness, overcoming fear, intuitive writing, storytelling, visibility and authority building.

Publishing a book can be a major achievement, but communicating its ideas to different audiences can create further opportunities for engagement. The speaking sessions encouraged participants to consider how their experience could be shared through presentations, interviews, podcasts and other public-facing platforms. They also offered a setting in which members could practise communicating their expertise clearly and confidently.

Alongside its literary and professional sessions, ICA Conclave 2026 featured activities designed to encourage awareness, confidence and personal growth. The meditation-led Glass Walk invited participants to approach a physical challenge with awareness and intention. The experience encouraged reflection on fear, hesitation and perceived limitations, prompting participants to consider how their responses to unfamiliar situations can influence decisions and their willingness to take on new challenges.

The activity was followed by The Next Tiger Wall, an initiative focused on identifying future goals. In the International Council of Authors terminology, a “Tiger” represents a significant ambition, challenge, milestone or dream that a participant wants to pursue. Participants were encouraged to identify their next Tiger they hoped to work towards before the following conclave. The exercise shifted attention from achievements already reached to ambitions still ahead, encouraging authors to leave with a clearer idea of what they wanted to develop, explore or accomplish next.

ICA Conclave 2026 brought different aspects of author development into one setting. Book launches and awards celebrated completed work, while speaking sessions, networking and experiential activities encouraged participants to explore opportunities beyond publication.

The International Council of Authors’ wider initiatives include speaking opportunities, podcasts, media features, articles, press releases, personal branding, thought leadership, upskilling, networking and collaborations. The organisation also aims to help suitable members explore larger speaking platforms, including TEDx opportunities.

Its reported milestones include world-record attempts involving 40 eBooks and subsequently 42 eBooks in one day in 2024, two Amazon No. 1 bestselling anthologies, and a community of more than 1,500 Amazon No. 1 bestselling authors. These initiatives form part of the International Council of Authors broader effort to help writers strengthen their visibility and communicate their expertise to wider audiences.

Reflecting on the event’s purpose, Inspiring Jatin emphasised that the gathering was intended to encourage authors to think about what they could build after publishing a book.

“I strongly believe that the book is the first credibility asset. Then comes the question of how you use that credibility, how you become visible, communicate your expertise, build trust, get onto bigger platforms and ultimately become an authority,” he said.

His remarks reflected the conclave’s emphasis on treating published work as a foundation for continued learning, communication and professional engagement rather than as the final destination of an author’s journey.

Following the inaugural conclave, the International Council of Authors plans to continue developing opportunities through future gatherings and initiatives focused on communication, collaboration, networking, personal branding and thought leadership. The organisation aims to help writers identify goals and make their knowledge more accessible to audiences.

Future initiatives are expected to create further opportunities for authors to connect with peers, share their expertise and consider new directions for their work. The idea of identifying a new “Tiger” is intended to encourage members to turn each milestone into a starting point for another goal.

The inaugural ICA Conclave 2026 concluded with an emphasis on continued learning, purposeful connections and fresh ambitions. By bringing authors together to celebrate achievements and explore future possibilities, the event highlighted how publishing can provide a foundation for further contribution, communication and professional growth.

About the International Council of Authors

The International Council of Authors (ICA) is an author-focused community founded by Jatin Gupta, popularly known as Inspiring Jatin. With more than 2,500 writers and authors, the International Council of Authors aims to help members develop visibility, credibility and authority beyond publishing. Its initiatives include speaking opportunities, podcasts, media features, personal branding, thought leadership, upskilling, networking and collaborations. Its broader vision is to support authors as they develop their expertise, share their ideas and build recognition in their respective fields.

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