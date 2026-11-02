Beyond the Diwali Lights: How Indian meditation teachers are bringing ancient wisdom to the World & across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 2: As Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, Indian teachers are carrying the country's centuries old traditions of meditation, breathwork and mindful living to millions of people across the globe which are free for everyone on the app, in India and everywhere else.

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Diwali has always been about more than lighting lamps and celebrating with loved ones. At its heart lies a message of hope, renewal and finding light within. As India prepares for the festival, a growing number of Indians are turning to local meditation teachers on their phones to reclaim moments of stillness.

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From a quiet room in Noida, psychotherapist and meditation teacher Saumya Mathur shares practices passed down through generations from her grandmother to her mother, and eventually to her. Introduced to meditation at a young age, she later travelled across India to learn from different traditions of yoga and meditation.

Today, through Insight Timer, a global meditation platform, she shares these teachings with listeners across continents. Practices once shared within the family can now become part of someone's morning routine in London, a bedtime ritual in New York, or, just as importantly, a quiet moment in homes across India.

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It is a simple but powerful example of how India's traditional knowledge is finding new relevance in a digitally connected world.

When Ancient Traditions Meet Modern Lives

India's relationship with meditation stretches back thousands of years. Long before mindfulness became part of the global wellness conversation, practices such as Yoga Nidra, pranayama and mantra meditation were deeply embedded in the country's spiritual and philosophical traditions.

Today, these practices are reaching audiences who may have little familiarity with their cultural origins but recognise their relevance to modern life.

For Mumbai based teacher, speaker and #1 bestselling author, Yogesh Chabria, InsightTimer has been transformative in ways he can reach people globally. "I love seeing the practices and meditations I share reaching people - so imagine someone sleeping better in Canada with our Yoga Nidra or feeling joyous in France," Chabria shares. His experience captures a transformation in how ancient cultural knowledge travels with technology.

Traditionally, learning meditation often meant being physically present with a teacher. Today, Insight Timer allows practitioners to share their knowledge directly with listeners across geographical boundaries, while preserving their individual teaching approaches.

Finding the Meaning of Diwali Beyond Celebrations

The connection between Diwali and meditation is rooted in a shared emphasis on awareness, renewal and the movement from darkness towards light. To help users find their center during the busy festive season, Insight Timer has curated 'Inner Diwali', a dedicated playlist of mantras & sessions.

Whether you need ten minutes to decompress after Diwali shopping, or a Yoga Nidra session to reset before hosting family, Indian users can access these free practices by downloading the Insight Timer app.

This is also where India's cultural influence takes on a more personal dimension. Beyond its food, films, festivals and art, the country is increasingly sharing practices that people can incorporate into their everyday lives.

As homes across India glow with diyas this Diwali, a quieter expression of the country's heritage will continue travelling across borders through guided breathing, meditation and the familiar rhythm of ancient mantras.

The lamps of Diwali may shine for a few evenings, but the wisdom behind India's traditions of reflection and mindful living continues to find a place in people's lives throughout the year.

Meditation, Yoga Nidra, pranayama and mantra teachers interested in sharing their practices with a global community can explore opportunities at https://teacher.insighttimer.com/.

About Insight Timer

Insight Timer is the world’s largest free wellness app, trusted by more than 35 million users globally. The platform offers over 300,000 guided meditations, music tracks and talks from more than 25,000 teachers worldwide, making it one of the most comprehensive digital libraries for meditation, mindfulness and wellbeing practices.

Available on iOS and Android, Insight Timer supports users across a wide range of wellness categories including meditation, sleep and deep rest, breathwork, stress and anxiety support, mindfulness training, sound healing and spiritual wisdom.

Insight Timer has received multiple global recognitions for its impact in the wellbeing space. In 2025, it was named Best Meditation App by The New York Times Wirecutter and Best Meditation App by Forbes, and also won Best Meditation App at the SensorTower APAC Awards 2025, recognizing its continued growth and influence across the global wellness ecosystem.

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