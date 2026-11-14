Beyond the Milestone: What AACSB Accreditation Means for LBSIM and Its Students

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 14: When a business school earns a global accreditation, the first question from an aspirant or a parent is usually a practical one: what does this change for me? For Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM), Delhi, which is now one of only 30 AACSB-accredited business schools in India, the answer goes well beyond a certificate on the wall.

AACSB accreditation is held by fewer than 6% of business schools worldwide. According to AACSB International, only about 1,000 of the 16,000+ business schools around the world have earned it. It is not a ranking or a one-time approval. It is a standard that a school must keep meeting. That is why, for LBSIM, the milestone matters less for what it announces and more for what it commits the Institute to deliver.

What the Standard Actually Examines

Advertisement

AACSB looks at how a school teaches, not just what it claims. Accredited institutions are assessed on curriculum quality, faculty qualifications and research, demonstrated student outcomes, and a culture of continuous improvement. Periodic re-accreditation reviews mean the standard has to be sustained year after year.

The significance was visible in September, when an AACSB International leadership delegation led by President and CEO Lily Bi visited the Dwarka campus and presented the accreditation certificate. Addressing students and faculty, Ms. Bi stressed that the most valuable thing a school can build is not only knowledge but also the mindset and resilience to keep learning. LBSIM’s leadership, including Chairman Shri Anil Shastri and Director Prof. Praveen Gupta, framed the recognition as validation of the Institute’s mission and a responsibility to keep raising its own bar.

Advertisement

What It Means for Students

For a student, the most immediate benefit is a degree that carries a globally recognised quality benchmark. LBSIM’s PGDM programmes in General Management, Financial Management, Research & Business Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence & Data Science are taught within a framework that is reviewed against international standards. That adds a credible data point for anyone comparing B-schools in a crowded Delhi NCR market.

The learning itself is built around application. Students work with 12 Bloomberg terminals that carry live NSE and BSE market data. They use an Analytics Lab for data-driven decision-making, study through the Harvard case method every trimester, and sit in weekly industry guest talks. Live projects, two-month summer internships, and mandatory rural and outbound leadership immersions round out the two-year journey. Outcomes reflect this orientation. The 2025-26 summer internship cohort achieved 100% placement, and for the 2024-26 batch the highest offer was ₹24 LPA, with the top 10% of the batch averaging ₹16.13 LPA.

Advertisement

Global exposure is a further advantage. LBSIM’s international immersion programmes span 12 partner universities across nine countries, and AACSB membership connects the Institute to a network of more than 1,700 member schools in over 100 countries.

What It Means for Parents

For families, accreditation offers assurance that the school they are investing in is held to externally verified standards of governance, faculty quality and student success. LBSIM adds a financial consideration. Its Dwarka campus is a five-minute walk from a Blue Line metro station, so Delhi NCR families can choose to commute from home. That saves an estimated ₹3-5 lakh in hostel, mess and relocation costs, and puts an AACSB-accredited PGDM within closer reach.

What It Means for Recruiters

Employers already look for graduates who can analyse, communicate and act. An AACSB-accredited institute signals that its programmes are benchmarked against global expectations. LBSIM’s campus sits within easy reach of Delhi NCR’s corporate and financial ecosystem, and its 85+ recruiters include EY, Deloitte, KPMG, Morgan Stanley, D. E. Shaw & Co., Moody’s and Bain & Company. The Institute reports that new recruiters grew by 35% in the latest season.

What It Means for the Institute’s Own Standards

Accreditation also shapes how the Institute thinks about itself. LBSIM’s faculty publish in ABDC-listed journals, and its International Research Conference on 28 November 2026 continues that research focus. The Institute’s founding values, which are integrity, self-discipline, commitment and transparency, drawn from the legacy of Bharat Ratna Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, now sit alongside a global framework that rewards those same qualities. The entrepreneurship ecosystem has also grown through the LBS Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre and its partnership with IIM Calcutta Innovation Park. It offers students a clear path from idea to experiment to venture.

The Road Ahead

AACSB accreditation is not the end of LBSIM’s story. It is a framework for the next chapter. The Institute’s priority is to turn recognition into tangible outcomes: sharper classroom learning, deeper industry engagement, stronger global connections and graduates who are ready for an AI-driven economy. For students, the real value of the milestone will be measured by what it makes possible after they graduate.

About LBSIM

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM), New Delhi, is a private business school founded in 1995 and accredited by AACSB International. It is one of only 30 AACSB-accredited business schools in India and is also AICTE-approved and NBA-accredited. LBSIM is ranked among India’s Top 15 private B-schools and Delhi NCR’s Top 5. It offers four two-year, full-time PGDM specialisations (General Management, Financial Management, Research & Business Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence & Data Science) and a doctoral Fellow Programme in Management (FPM). For the batch of 2024-26, the highest placement offer was ₹24 LPA, with the top 10% of the batch averaging ₹16.13 LPA. The Institute has a network of over 7,000 alumni. More information is available at www.lbsim.ac.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)