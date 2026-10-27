Beyond the Pandals: Star Health Insurance Brings the Spirit of Durga Puja to Hospitals in Kolkata

KOLKATA: As Kolkata comes alive with the lights, music and celebrations of Durga Puja, many patients and their families spend the festive days in hospitals, away from the traditions and gatherings that make the occasion special.

Recognising this, Star Health Insurance, in association with ABP Digital, introduced “Star Health Subho Surokkha”, an on-ground initiative to bring a part of the festive experience to those unable to participate in the celebrations.

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Rooted in the spirit of sharing and togetherness, the initiative brought the tradition of Durga Puja bhog to Star Health Insurance – Pratham Network Hospitals in Kolkata. Star Health representatives distributed “Bhog” to patients and their families, offering them an opportunity to experience a familiar part of the festival despite being away from home and the celebrations outside.

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More than a festive offering, the gesture was intended to bring a sense of familiarity and togetherness to patients and their families during a time that can be particularly challenging. By taking the tradition of “Bhog” into hospital spaces, the initiative sought to make the festive season a little more meaningful for those who could not celebrate it in the usual way.

“At BlueSky Media Group, we believe the most meaningful brand associations are those that touch people’s lives in ways that truly matter. Durga Puja is an emotion for Kolkata, and we wanted to help Star Health Insurance be part of that emotion in a way that felt genuine and heartfelt. We recommended this property in association with ABP, a pioneer in Bengali media with a deep connection to the culture and people of Bengal. Bringing “Bhog” to Hospitals was a simple yet thoughtful way to bring a little festive joy to patients and families who may not have been able to celebrate outside. For us, this is what choosing the right association is all about — understanding a brand’s purpose, finding the right cultural context and creating moments that people can connect with beyond the campaign itself,” said Tarannum Alam & Harbir Singh, Co-founders, BlueSky Media Group.

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“Durga Puja is a celebration of faith, togetherness and community, deeply rooted in the spirit of Kolkata. But for those spending the festival in a hospital, either as patients or alongside loved ones, being away from the celebrations can be difficult. Through our initiative, we brought the tradition of “Bhog” to Star Health Insurance – Pratham Network Hospitals in Kolkata, with a simple intent: to ensure that no one feels left out of the festive spirit. At Star Health Insurance, we believe that meaningful impact often begins with small, thoughtful gestures that bring comfort, warmth and a sense of belonging when it matters most,” said Kotha Kartheek, Head of Digital and Brand, Star Health Insurance.

Through “Star Health Subho Surokkha”, Star Health Insurance extended the spirit of its brand promise, “We’ve Got You Covered”, beyond health insurance, demonstrating how thoughtful initiatives can create meaningful connections with communities. As the company marks 20 years in the health insurance industry, the initiative reflects its commitment to being present for people through different moments of their healthcare journeys.

The initiative reminds us that the spirit of a festival lies not only in grand celebrations but also in simple acts of sharing and inclusion that bring people together.

About Star Health Insurance

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. is India's first standalone health insurance provider. With a two-decade legacy, the company is committed to providing comprehensive health insurance solutions and supporting policyholders throughout their healthcare journeys.

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