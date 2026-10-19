DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Beyond the Spectrum: Rachna Aggarwal returns with a vibrant exploration of nature, emotion and self-expression

Beyond the Spectrum: Rachna Aggarwal returns with a vibrant exploration of nature, emotion and self-expression

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:03 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 19: Delhi-based artist Rachna Aggarwal is set to present Beyond the Spectrum, her second solo exhibition, at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, from October 22 to 24, 2026. The exhibition follows her debut solo presentation, Nature’s Spectrum, at Bikaner House, marking the next chapter in her evolving engagement with colour, nature and emotional expression.

With a background that spans business and interior design, Aggarwal’s journey to the canvas has been unconventional. After completing her BBA from NMIMS University, Mumbai, followed by a diploma in Interior Design from Pearl Academy, she found herself drawn increasingly towards art as a medium through which she could explore emotion, memory and personal expression.

Advertisement

In Beyond the Spectrum, Aggarwal moves beyond simply observing nature to exploring its emotional resonance. Her contemporary, semi-abstract works unfold through fluid forms, energetic gestures, layered textures and vibrant bursts of colour. Rather than offering a fixed interpretation, the paintings leave space for viewers to bring their own memories, emotions and experiences to the work.

Advertisement

The exhibition reflects Aggarwal’s belief that art can become a quiet space for introspection a place where feelings that are difficult to articulate can find expression through colour and movement.

With Beyond the Spectrum, Rachna Aggarwal invites audiences to look beyond the visible and experience nature not merely as a subject, but as an emotional language one that connects the external world with the landscapes within.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts