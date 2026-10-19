Beyond the Spectrum: Rachna Aggarwal returns with a vibrant exploration of nature, emotion and self-expression

New Delhi [India], October 19: Delhi-based artist Rachna Aggarwal is set to present Beyond the Spectrum, her second solo exhibition, at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, from October 22 to 24, 2026. The exhibition follows her debut solo presentation, Nature’s Spectrum, at Bikaner House, marking the next chapter in her evolving engagement with colour, nature and emotional expression.

With a background that spans business and interior design, Aggarwal’s journey to the canvas has been unconventional. After completing her BBA from NMIMS University, Mumbai, followed by a diploma in Interior Design from Pearl Academy, she found herself drawn increasingly towards art as a medium through which she could explore emotion, memory and personal expression.

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In Beyond the Spectrum, Aggarwal moves beyond simply observing nature to exploring its emotional resonance. Her contemporary, semi-abstract works unfold through fluid forms, energetic gestures, layered textures and vibrant bursts of colour. Rather than offering a fixed interpretation, the paintings leave space for viewers to bring their own memories, emotions and experiences to the work.

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The exhibition reflects Aggarwal’s belief that art can become a quiet space for introspection a place where feelings that are difficult to articulate can find expression through colour and movement.

With Beyond the Spectrum, Rachna Aggarwal invites audiences to look beyond the visible and experience nature not merely as a subject, but as an emotional language one that connects the external world with the landscapes within.

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