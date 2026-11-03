Beyondsoft Showcases Financial AI Solutions for Southeast Asian Markets at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026

Company presents financial technology platforms and shares experience in adapting solutions for Southeast Asian markets

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyondsoft showcased its financial AI and digital solutions at Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK 2026, where the company also shared its experience of adapting fintech capabilities developed in China to the needs of Southeast Asian markets.

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The company presented its AI agent platform, mobile application development platform and enterprise digital currency payment collection system. Its team met with financial institutions, technology companies and industry organisations to discuss AI applications, implementation challenges and opportunities for collaboration across the region.

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AI and Digital Solutions for Financial Services

Beyondsoft's AI agent platform combines large language models with industry knowledge bases to support risk management, oversight of funds, automated regulatory reporting and targeted customer engagement. The platform is designed to bring AI into financial workflows and help institutions explore end-to-end automation of core business processes.

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Built on Beyondsoft's proprietary technology, the mobile application development platform supports financial apps across multiple device environments and enables faster updates, helping teams improve development and delivery efficiency.

The enterprise digital currency payment collection system provides payment collection services for financial institutions and corporate clients through a customised software-as-a-service model.

Conversations at the exhibition focused on where financial AI agents could be most useful, how to implement them and how to assess their business value. The team also discussed potential partnerships in mobile financial services and digital payments.

Adapting China's Fintech Experience to Southeast Asian Markets

As part of the event, Ariel Lin, who leads Beyondsoft's Innovation Lab and AI Practice, delivered a presentation on adapting China's financial AI capabilities to Southeast Asian markets.

Drawing on China's experience in core banking, AI-powered lending at scale and generative AI in production, Lin emphasised that international expansion requires more than exporting products. Technical expertise, experienced people and proven delivery practices are equally important.

Customer expectations, operations and infrastructure vary across Southeast Asia. Technology providers need to adapt their solutions to each market and work with local teams to build the skills needed to maintain and develop them. Technology transfer and knowledge sharing can help local businesses build these capabilities over time.

Addressing Local Regulatory Requirements

The presentation also examined differences in regulatory requirements across Southeast Asia, with examples from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. Topics included data protection, biometric identity verification, the fairness and explainability of AI-assisted decisions, and financial data sharing.

For cross-border projects, these requirements need to be considered from the outset. Data use must comply with applicable purpose limitations and consent requirements. Biometric applications require attention to liveness detection and accuracy, while AI-assisted decisions need to address fairness and explainability. Financial data sharing must also comply with local banking secrecy and credit information requirements.

Lin emphasised that compliance needs to be built into solution design and implementation to help financial institutions manage the risks of deploying AI across markets.

Experience in Cross-Border Delivery

Beyondsoft's work for the overseas branches of a Chinese global bank illustrated the demands of cross-border technology delivery. The projects covered personal and corporate mobile banking, credit card applications, mobile workplace tools and mobile learning platforms.

The work required experience in financial systems development, coordination across platforms and complex project delivery. For institutions operating across borders, individual applications also need to work together, support business continuity and meet regional requirements.

With its International Headquarters in Singapore, Beyondsoft continues to connect technology expertise from China with business needs in Southeast Asia. Drawing on its financial technology experience and global service network, the company will explore AI applications and service models suited to regional markets, working with industry partners to bring AI into financial business processes.

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About Beyondsoft

Beyondsoft is a global technology services and solutions company helping organisations accelerate digital transformation and turn technology into business value. With more than 30 years of experience and a global talent network of nearly 30,000 professionals, Beyondsoft delivers capabilities spanning AI and data intelligence, cloud and infrastructure, digital platforms, enterprise applications, managed services and localisation capabilities.

With its International Headquarters in Singapore, Beyondsoft supports organisations across Southeast Asia and beyond, combining global technology expertise with local market delivery capabilities. Through its ecosystem of technology partners and industry solutions, Beyondsoft works with organisations of all sizes to adopt emerging technologies, improve operational efficiency and drive sustainable growth.

www.beyondsoft.com

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