BGMI 4.2 Update Is Now Live as KRAFTON India Releases New Redeem Codes

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 19: KRAFTON India has officially rolled out the 4.2 update for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), marking the launch with a fresh batch of redeem codes for players. Timed with the update going live, the release reinforces BGMI's focus on keeping gameplay dynamic while continuing its cadence of official, time-limited code drops for the community.

- 59 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards

- BGMI players can redeem codes only via BGMI's official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

HTZCZQ36GHSD6VFB

HTZDZWGGNRK8VEA6

HTZEZURQSM97UEGC

HTZFZCVDPKRMXTT3

HTZGZ7GKWJJ54MST

HTZHZ4S9SN48GWCC

HTZIZ6Q9AAA6N5XF

HTZJZMB9FAUH8BKH

HTZKZSP9RKEUQKCU

HTZLZ8EWR8TXQXF7

HTZMZ4GXW9CC8SAR

HTZNZM9PUPUC5CKX

HTZOZPEDDU54GW3H

HTZPZFCJ8AXMJUSH

HTZQZTNAARBM98PH

HTZRZ6F3UUFPP6UP

HTZVZBTW4SD68TSW

HTZTZV5JPNP85VCQ

HTZUZ5ECXTPJWSD8

HTZBAZED7R3QKCMA

HTZBBZVJ4S46TXXK

HTZBCZEV93CTBMCB

HTZBDZVTQSNMGQFF

HTZBEZ95WFGPF4RB

HTZBFZ8MB5DVJBC3

HTZBGZKSV59DF53F

HTZBHZ4U3FXJHJM7

HTZBIZNPABWEH9NH

HTZBJZUU5EHDTCX9

HTZBKZK36BV9MXEJ

HTZBLZJQG7GJVJVC

HTZBMZ4NCXEBWD6T

HTZBNZUV8UGX4W88

HTZBOZN43ADCSWT6

HTZBPZVRFU9CUEDD

HTZBQZW35RKNJX3C

HTZBRZ6VV98XTWRT

HTZBVZTW7AWXMUQ3

HTZBTZEVRQTK3VBV

HTZBUZBH3WXG6GAX

HTZCAZXT6T8THT7K

HTZCBZW7VNKMHKNE

HTZCCZJ4NP9W7B6K

HTZCDZTF47PMRG5D

HTZCEZS3DU4M4XX6

HTZCFZGKGUPMEVNU

HTZCGZ5EHG9NC7XX

HTZCHZFHNHBME9P6

HTZCIZU3W6MF9X3E

HTZCJZHSENXWQTMX

HTZCKZ9RD9FA9RNC

HTZCLZ59G5NUAFRB

HTZCMZQM98NCUHWX

HTZCNZXV3RJ847KJ

HTZCOZ8PG395A7A9

HTZCPZN6JMXEWRCN

HTZCQZE5BEBN8F38

HTZCRZ8CUHQNFAR3

HTZCVZ9VS99A69S6

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit www.krafton.com.

About KRAFTON India

In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 240 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). For more information, visit https://krafton.in/

