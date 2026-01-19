BGMI 4.2 Update Is Now Live as KRAFTON India Releases New Redeem Codes

PNN
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 19: KRAFTON India has officially rolled out the 4.2 update for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), marking the launch with a fresh batch of redeem codes for players. Timed with the update going live, the release reinforces BGMI's focus on keeping gameplay dynamic while continuing its cadence of official, time-limited code drops for the community.
- 59 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards
- BGMI players can redeem codes only via BGMI's official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
HTZCZQ36GHSD6VFB
HTZDZWGGNRK8VEA6
HTZEZURQSM97UEGC
HTZFZCVDPKRMXTT3
HTZGZ7GKWJJ54MST
HTZHZ4S9SN48GWCC
HTZIZ6Q9AAA6N5XF
HTZJZMB9FAUH8BKH
HTZKZSP9RKEUQKCU
HTZLZ8EWR8TXQXF7
HTZMZ4GXW9CC8SAR
HTZNZM9PUPUC5CKX
HTZOZPEDDU54GW3H
HTZPZFCJ8AXMJUSH
HTZQZTNAARBM98PH
HTZRZ6F3UUFPP6UP
HTZVZBTW4SD68TSW
HTZTZV5JPNP85VCQ
HTZUZ5ECXTPJWSD8
HTZBAZED7R3QKCMA
HTZBBZVJ4S46TXXK
HTZBCZEV93CTBMCB
HTZBDZVTQSNMGQFF
HTZBEZ95WFGPF4RB
HTZBFZ8MB5DVJBC3
HTZBGZKSV59DF53F
HTZBHZ4U3FXJHJM7
HTZBIZNPABWEH9NH
HTZBJZUU5EHDTCX9
HTZBKZK36BV9MXEJ
HTZBLZJQG7GJVJVC
HTZBMZ4NCXEBWD6T
HTZBNZUV8UGX4W88
HTZBOZN43ADCSWT6
HTZBPZVRFU9CUEDD
HTZBQZW35RKNJX3C
HTZBRZ6VV98XTWRT
HTZBVZTW7AWXMUQ3
HTZBTZEVRQTK3VBV
HTZBUZBH3WXG6GAX
HTZCAZXT6T8THT7K
HTZCBZW7VNKMHKNE
HTZCCZJ4NP9W7B6K
HTZCDZTF47PMRG5D
HTZCEZS3DU4M4XX6
HTZCFZGKGUPMEVNU
HTZCGZ5EHG9NC7XX
HTZCHZFHNHBME9P6
HTZCIZU3W6MF9X3E
HTZCJZHSENXWQTMX
HTZCKZ9RD9FA9RNC
HTZCLZ59G5NUAFRB
HTZCMZQM98NCUHWX
HTZCNZXV3RJ847KJ
HTZCOZ8PG395A7A9
HTZCPZN6JMXEWRCN
HTZCQZE5BEBN8F38
HTZCRZ8CUHQNFAR3
HTZCVZ9VS99A69S6
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail
About KRAFTON, Inc.
Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit www.krafton.com.
About KRAFTON India
In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 240 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). For more information, visit https://krafton.in/
