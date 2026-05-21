BGMI 4.4 Update Goes Live with New Redeem Code Rewards for Players

HT Syndication

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Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 21: Following the rollout of the highly anticipated 4.4 update, KRAFTON India has released a fresh set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), giving players access to exclusive in-game rewards, including the Emerald Punk - M249, a futuristic weapon finish featuring bold neon accents and a striking cyberpunk-inspired design. As players jump into the latest update and experience its new additions, the ongoing redeem code campaign continues to build excitement with limited-time rewards released daily across BGMI's official channels.

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Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

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Redeem Codes:

1) KPZCZTS9K8TKNMAT

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2) KPZDZSWUB9ADJ7SG

3) KPZEZXUXDJDDQC9A

4) KPZFZEXHWVTTCGMR

5) KPZGZJ56XWU798G4

6) KPZHZBFFN46NXF65

7) KPZIZHFAX9W3R9JW

8) KPZJZ65FP3G3XQXE

9) KPZKZAA4MRE3JS3S

10) KPZLZB3SKV4PVGU8

11) KPZMZXH8SUH7ANJX

12) KPZNZPPANK96S7FV

13) KPZOZ3G7SNWFMDGF

14) KPZPZV3M9A8UQTPU

15) KPZQZU7R5XDN8757

16) KPZRZ4X9J4FX3N5T

17) KPZVZT7AJRND8535

18) KPZTZP9TJXHXNUUG

19) KPZUZH68TEM6WSHJ

20) KPZBAZKJQSRC6U9E

21) KPZBBZHSC6UVPRVR

22) KPZBCZFBS6G94KXX

23) KPZBDZN4QPEX8WV8

24) KPZBEZQHPEQKAEHR

25) KPZBFZEGMWCABSCD

26) KPZBGZPVX7DJCCPU

27) KPZBHZU67D7P697A

28) KPZBIZFFR6GWJ466

29) KPZBJZN6FUAGQ3T4

30) KPZBKZ9DAU47NW7R

31) KPZBLZJWD3NS7PB9

32) KPZBMZW3SMNCQ38U

33) KPZBNZ9MVQEVJTJW

34) KPZBOZDQVN89R78H

35) KPZBPZB7WHHE4UP9

36) KPZBQZF5WNMKB3K4

37) KPZBRZ7Q3PGH76HM

38) KPZBVZHT3S9BASUQ

39) KPZBTZ94G4MTQUF4

40) KPZBUZSQRP47J88Q

41) KPZCAZK7G7S9DGQW

42) KPZCBZSM5BVP6GN6

43) KPZCCZKQQ6X4ET6S

44) KPZCDZGXW95T5VQM

45) KPZCEZQHUMARMEVU

46) KPZCFZX77CPFMU5M

47) KPZCGZ6XD4CQUHRC

48) KPZCHZQVPDDSEXSE

49) KPZCIZHBPNGXAHFU

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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