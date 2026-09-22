BGMI Adds the Snow Blush Backpack to Its Redeem Code Series on September 22

• A winter-toned backpack adds a cool new look to BGMI's cosmetic lineup.

• Codes valid through September 25 | Redeem only at: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

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Bengaluru, 22 September 2026: KRAFTON India continues its latest redeem code series with the Snow Blush Backpack, bringing a cool-weather aesthetic to BGMI's cosmetic lineup.

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The release comes alongside BGMI's 4.6 Update, which has brought the immersive Midnight Hunters theme mode live in-game, while Kiaraa's in-game activity remains ahead for players. The returning Ocean Odyssey mode also gives players another aquatic-themed experience to explore.

Finished in a soft icy-white shell with rose-pink accents and frosted trim detailing, the Snow Blush Backpack delivers a wintry, pastel-toned look for the battlefield. The drop includes 50 redeem codes, each unlocking a set of limited-time rewards, with one final redeem code drop set to follow on September 23.

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Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

General Redeem Codes

1. MIZBZUKU763E73FM

2. MIZCZPU7DBSFB5WV

3. MIZDZVA9FMQFNTP8

4. MIZEZWQWRUR7R84A

5. MIZFZAF8EPAXKE69

6. MIZGZ7VW6URVEWXE

7. MIZHZBKETV8WFTMJ

8. MIZIZ6UDR4ESFNF4

9. MIZJZQ6AAENXFDM9

10. MIZKZ86DQDPBBGWM

11. MIZLZ8NUD8ASB6G6

12. MIZMZ69333MQ6KXM

13. MIZNZXADW6QN6TAP

14. MIZOZ3M69DFWVWWQ

15. MIZPZPHTJBJ3AGJB

16. MIZQZATHKC4UAJQN

17. MIZRZ3VSXD5U8WGX

18. MIZVZDJ848TDFRPR

19. MIZTZTDCJTVTT6QE

20. MIZUZC57KMTSUT9S

21. MIZBAZNATCWBH5DK

22. MIZBBZB7DJ7PS8TW

23. MIZBCZCGGMKWBFH9

24. MIZBDZCNCDAAMFD7

25. MIZBEZK579HT7EUG

26. MIZBFZHHARRHCJQQ

27. MIZBGZAA8RJ4FPAP

28. MIZBHZ3KWS4QTKMQ

29. MIZBIZB9QESQUEMU

30. MIZBJZSXWUS6B3FU

31. MIZBKZUNW44J4CQH

32. MIZBLZN3KC6ANNQH

33. MIZBMZ69PGS38TGT

34. MIZBNZQEX6AVDS8E

35. MIZBOZS99XU9MU46

36. MIZBPZB79TTUA8KN

37. MIZBQZTTEXGH9GRH

38. MIZBRZXP5KXP6P9Q

39. MIZBVZNRS3RKW9NH

40. MIZBTZNUA9PM59EK

41. MIZBUZNV7TGTRTRN

42. MIZCAZW5CE537JV3

43. MIZCBZAJJPCJWHMQ

44. MIZCCZT6WUCNAAVS

45. MIZCDZC5KA3EJGH8

46. MIZCEZW3D9RWEWMN

47. MIZCFZMREMSNRKWB

48. MIZCGZSSHRTDK5SD

49. MIZCHZBSFMF5J78K

50. MIZCIZQX5PVCBH9A

Steps to Redeem

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

• Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

• Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

• Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

• Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

• Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember

• Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

• Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

• Expired codes can no longer be used.

• Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

• If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

• Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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