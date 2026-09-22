BGMI Adds the Snow Blush Backpack to Its Redeem Code Series on September 22

HT Syndication
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22: KRAFTON India continues its latest redeem code series with the Snow Blush Backpack, bringing a cool-weather aesthetic to BGMI's cosmetic lineup.
The release comes alongside BGMI's 4.6 Update, which has brought the immersive Midnight Hunters theme mode live in-game, while Kiaraa's in-game activity remains ahead for players. The returning Ocean Odyssey mode also gives players another aquatic-themed experience to explore.
Finished in a soft icy-white shell with rose-pink accents and frosted trim detailing, the Snow Blush Backpack delivers a wintry, pastel-toned look for the battlefield. The drop includes 50 redeem codes, each unlocking a set of limited-time rewards, with one final redeem code drop set to follow on September 23.
Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.
General Redeem Codes
1. MIZBZUKU763E73FM
2. MIZCZPU7DBSFB5WV
3. MIZDZVA9FMQFNTP8
4. MIZEZWQWRUR7R84A
5. MIZFZAF8EPAXKE69
6. MIZGZ7VW6URVEWXE
7. MIZHZBKETV8WFTMJ
8. MIZIZ6UDR4ESFNF4
9. MIZJZQ6AAENXFDM9
10. MIZKZ86DQDPBBGWM
11. MIZLZ8NUD8ASB6G6
12. MIZMZ69333MQ6KXM
13. MIZNZXADW6QN6TAP
14. MIZOZ3M69DFWVWWQ
15. MIZPZPHTJBJ3AGJB
16. MIZQZATHKC4UAJQN
17. MIZRZ3VSXD5U8WGX
18. MIZVZDJ848TDFRPR
19. MIZTZTDCJTVTT6QE
20. MIZUZC57KMTSUT9S
21. MIZBAZNATCWBH5DK
22. MIZBBZB7DJ7PS8TW
23. MIZBCZCGGMKWBFH9
24. MIZBDZCNCDAAMFD7
25. MIZBEZK579HT7EUG
26. MIZBFZHHARRHCJQQ
27. MIZBGZAA8RJ4FPAP
28. MIZBHZ3KWS4QTKMQ
29. MIZBIZB9QESQUEMU
30. MIZBJZSXWUS6B3FU
31. MIZBKZUNW44J4CQH
32. MIZBLZN3KC6ANNQH
33. MIZBMZ69PGS38TGT
34. MIZBNZQEX6AVDS8E
35. MIZBOZS99XU9MU46
36. MIZBPZB79TTUA8KN
37. MIZBQZTTEXGH9GRH
38. MIZBRZXP5KXP6P9Q
39. MIZBVZNRS3RKW9NH
40. MIZBTZNUA9PM59EK
41. MIZBUZNV7TGTRTRN
42. MIZCAZW5CE537JV3
43. MIZCBZAJJPCJWHMQ
44. MIZCCZT6WUCNAAVS
45. MIZCDZC5KA3EJGH8
46. MIZCEZW3D9RWEWMN
47. MIZCFZMREMSNRKWB
48. MIZCGZSSHRTDK5SD
49. MIZCHZBSFMF5J78K
50. MIZCIZQX5PVCBH9A
Steps to Redeem
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
* Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
* Step 2: Enter your Character ID.
* Step 3: Enter the redemption code.
* Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.
* Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.
Rules to Remember
* Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.
* Each user can redeem 1 code per day.
* Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.
* Expired codes can no longer be used.
* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.
* If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.
* Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.
About KRAFTON, Inc.
Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.
About KRAFTON India
KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.
Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)