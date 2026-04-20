BGMI April 20 Redeem Code Drop Brings Mecha Ant Backpack and Fresh Rewards

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 20: KRAFTON India has rolled out another set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), offering players access to a new set of in-game rewards. Leading today’s drop is the Mecha Ant Backpack, a premium cosmetic inspired by a futuristic, robotic insect-themed design, adding a distinctive visual upgrade to player customisation.
• 49 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards
• Codes valid through July 9, 2026 | Redeem only at: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.
General Redeem Codes:
1. KFZCZHVXM8FBP8TH
2. KFZDZ8959BKGCPBF
3. KFZEZCJ3EKXUVUC3
4. KFZFZSDU7HD3JJNN
5. KFZGZEAFHQ3UWMHF
6. KFZHZPDG6HKJ6E3B
7. KFZIZVNMMQ8CATPB
8. KFZJZ69AKS3U6KUW
9. KFZKZ3H7D5RGABM6
10. KFZLZWC4FEQNP4R9
11. KFZMZAEA49F3QUJH
12. KFZNZ5439HJDDDJE
13. KFZOZXNC4XGJTAWM
14. KFZPZ83JEX7DK9GF
15. KFZQZ9TK3N9494A8
16. KFZRZUC9EJ5RPBFV
17. KFZVZDTNDTCRP79R
18. KFZTZT49P4NATN6B
19. KFZUZCS44T9MMFDF
20. KFZBAZCX7Q8CNVMW
21. KFZBBZPR5PC6TKFM
22. KFZBCZ37S5J57QVQ
23. KFZBDZQVA6RG3F3G
24. KFZBEZVNH8HAEQET
25. KFZBFZ6EDDRCQSDK
26. KFZBGZHANAADPMR4
27. KFZBHZSMNWF8QB76
28. KFZBIZM4C8ASW4KR
29. KFZBJZHQ6SNENSR7
30. KFZBKZ7QFB7SB7VW
31. KFZBLZEVNB8CE3TB
32. KFZBMZ98NDA6Q4HS
33. KFZBNZFTXT83URFW
34. KFZBOZSMRWQ4XKRB
35. KFZBPZR58376D3JH
36. KFZBQZEC9ACSB6BC
37. KFZBRZUJHCUQEMAA
38. KFZBVZWNR4HMCHP6
39. KFZBTZKHUV8N4BH7
40. KFZBUZTF84VMCWNQ
41. KFZCAZQU4KPE5S67
42. KFZCBZT5NRBPHMPM
43. KFZCCZP6GGQK88X9
44. KFZCDZHK3V5XJAFC
45. KFZCEZKB8VHFHV6G
46. KFZCFZ8KHJ4DNVRQ
47. KFZCGZA6V8K9EDQM
48. KFZCHZGNH5KA8F4X
49. KFZCIZVXH999QTNF
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
• Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI’s official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
• Step 2: Enter your Character ID
• Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
• Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’
• Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
• A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
• A user cannot redeem a code twice
• If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
• Each user account can redeem only one code per day
• Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
• Rewards to be claimed within 30 days of receiving the in-game mail post, after which the mail gets deleted.
For the latest updates, follow BGMI’s official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages.
About KRAFTON, Inc.
Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios, including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.
About KRAFTON India
KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.
Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver, and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.
If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.
(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)