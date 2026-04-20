BGMI April 20 Redeem Code Drop Brings Mecha Ant Backpack and Fresh Rewards

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Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 20: KRAFTON India has rolled out another set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), offering players access to a new set of in-game rewards. Leading today's drop is the Mecha Ant Backpack, a premium cosmetic inspired by a futuristic, robotic insect-themed design, adding a distinctive visual upgrade to player customisation.

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- 49 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards

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- Codes valid through July 9, 2026 | Redeem only at: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

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General Redeem Codes:

1) KFZCZHVXM8FBP8TH

2) KFZDZ8959BKGCPBF

3) KFZEZCJ3EKXUVUC3

4) KFZFZSDU7HD3JJNN

5) KFZGZEAFHQ3UWMHF

6) KFZHZPDG6HKJ6E3B

7) KFZIZVNMMQ8CATPB

8) KFZJZ69AKS3U6KUW

9) KFZKZ3H7D5RGABM6

10) KFZLZWC4FEQNP4R9

11) KFZMZAEA49F3QUJH

12) KFZNZ5439HJDDDJE

13) KFZOZXNC4XGJTAWM

14) KFZPZ83JEX7DK9GF

15) KFZQZ9TK3N9494A8

16) KFZRZUC9EJ5RPBFV

17) KFZVZDTNDTCRP79R

18) KFZTZT49P4NATN6B

19) KFZUZCS44T9MMFDF

20) KFZBAZCX7Q8CNVMW

21) KFZBBZPR5PC6TKFM

22) KFZBCZ37S5J57QVQ

23) KFZBDZQVA6RG3F3G

24) KFZBEZVNH8HAEQET

25) KFZBFZ6EDDRCQSDK

26) KFZBGZHANAADPMR4

27) KFZBHZSMNWF8QB76

28) KFZBIZM4C8ASW4KR

29) KFZBJZHQ6SNENSR7

30) KFZBKZ7QFB7SB7VW

31) KFZBLZEVNB8CE3TB

32) KFZBMZ98NDA6Q4HS

33) KFZBNZFTXT83URFW

34) KFZBOZSMRWQ4XKRB

35) KFZBPZR58376D3JH

36) KFZBQZEC9ACSB6BC

37) KFZBRZUJHCUQEMAA

38) KFZBVZWNR4HMCHP6

39) KFZBTZKHUV8N4BH7

40) KFZBUZTF84VMCWNQ

41) KFZCAZQU4KPE5S67

42) KFZCBZT5NRBPHMPM

43) KFZCCZP6GGQK88X9

44) KFZCDZHK3V5XJAFC

45) KFZCEZKB8VHFHV6G

46) KFZCFZ8KHJ4DNVRQ

47) KFZCGZA6V8K9EDQM

48) KFZCHZGNH5KA8F4X

49) KFZCIZVXH999QTNF

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days of receiving the in-game mail post, after which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios, including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver, and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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