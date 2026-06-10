BGMI Brings Glacier Rewards and Blissful Backpack to Latest Redeem Code Release

• 53 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards

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• Codes valid through July 9, 2026 | Redeem only at: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

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Bangalore, 10 June 2026: The celebrations around BGMI's 4.4 update continue with a new redeem code release from KRAFTON India, featuring a selection of collectible rewards for players. Among the highlights are M416 Glacier Spin Tokens and the Blissful Backpack, a cosmetic item recognized for its vibrant design and distinctive visual appeal.

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Created for players who enjoy expressing their style on the battlefield, the Blissful Backpack stands out with its eye-catching look and colorful aesthetic. While purely cosmetic, it remains a popular choice among players looking to make an impression during drops, squad moments, and victory celebrations, giving players another highly desirable item to add to their collection.

Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.

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M416 Glacier Token Codes:

1. LHZBVZE3VHEJDCBM

2. LHZBTZP9KWE759P9

3. LHZBUZ5JHP3MDT59

4. LHZCAZR45MNC8BME

Redeem Codes:

1. LBZCZVBBKTETFQJ6

2. LBZDZE9QW4RBXWMT

3. LBZEZ9FD38DV55DQ

4. LBZFZJJFFVDJAS5U

5. LBZGZVQTUE5TJ9VE

6. LBZHZHA7QUXM3RE9

7. LBZIZMGHVH8S8KWM

8. LBZJZT8PSHXUQAS7

9. LBZKZBABH3H3GEUB

10. LBZLZCJT39XRVV3E

11. LBZMZTPM63U9ME54

12. LBZNZ9FAP3MNFQBD

13. LBZOZD94BXN9CQNB

14. LBZPZE8QDW553HXT

15. LBZQZVBXGT4UGBE3

16. LBZRZ46PVWPWBJWK

17. LBZVZ4E5PSSU6S3K

18. LBZTZNFDPG8CHBNX

19. LBZUZJK866QCKABM

20. LBZBAZ8HGVGP8QCB

21. LBZBBZC6KQ7XT3P7

22. LBZBCZC39F7BDACQ

23. LBZBDZNP5PG9U46C

24. LBZBEZW8DS5DH6RT

25. LBZBFZJGWD8HFRK3

26. LBZBGZK35F55F4UQ

27. LBZBHZSXCSA4E4E6

28. LBZBIZ7V5QHSUMRS

29. LBZBJZ4RX9W465XN

30. LBZBKZXKKXCC78CK

31. LBZBLZSCEPKDJ396

32. LBZBMZACMXBWKFHP

33. LBZBNZ9GBV7SAPAC

34. LBZBOZ3V9573K8HS

35. LBZBPZVWKWHVG75X

36. LBZBQZED5E5X83PX

37. LBZBRZQGXGPTGMKX

38. LBZBVZC4T7M3TFFX

39. LBZBTZAHJJ9EAXS9

40. LBZBUZE8GJKGA4MW

41. LBZCAZHVKGWSHBQ9

42. LBZCBZVTBTNPRNXF

43. LBZCCZ4D3AVB3JWX

44. LBZCDZ6PVE7QU76P

45. LBZCEZUCH5T9AHSE

46. LBZCFZRXC9N9K7BX

47. LBZCGZA83F5SUNT3

48. LBZCHZ4Q4SRF7MRD

49. LBZCIZCBJ6XKSJBU

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

• Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI’s official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

• Step 2: Enter your Character ID

• Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

• Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’

• Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

• A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

• A user cannot redeem a code twice

• If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

• Each user account can redeem only one code per day

• Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

• Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI’s official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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