BGMI Introduces New Redeem Codes in Latest Release on April 24

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24: KRAFTON India has rolled out the latest set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), with today’s drop introducing a fresh mix of in-game rewards. Leading the lineup is the Spade Trickster - Mini14, a stylized weapon skin inspired by playing card motifs and trickster elements, bringing a bold, magical aesthetic to the reliable mid-to-long-range rifle known for its precision and low recoil. • 49 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards • Codes valid through July 9, 2026 | Redeem only at: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.

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General Redeem Codes: 1. KHZCZTK55JWPXBPR 2. KHZDZD7B7FMU8NGP 3. KHZEZBXB5CU8DG4E 4. KHZFZBA69HFT7G6K 5. KHZGZK9MXU6397PQ 6. KHZHZQ5W7ED6RXUB 7. KHZIZCF3B7DEXDKQ 8. KHZJZENFMCW6SQRB 9. KHZKZQEMBPQ5ST6M 10. KHZLZ36CVSVEHB8B 11. KHZMZNDFE7KCPADH 12. KHZNZPN5QDUN3FB5 13. KHZOZGTV88XB7G9E 14. KHZPZDP5UXAVBSDB 15. KHZQZCD94Q8NCUSM 16. KHZRZNAVUEQGX55V 17. KHZVZXV8BA4M4XNB 18. KHZTZC6PKK3PVVAM 19. KHZUZ9HG5XWPG5SH 20. KHZBAZ5ST4VE5B64 21. KHZBBZKCUHBTN549 22. KHZBCZHTH95M8UWN 23. KHZBDZTHC3XECJ87 24. KHZBEZVK9MKAJ49T 25. KHZBFZR93MJ97AN5 26. KHZBGZ7D34B4NG6D 27. KHZBHZ7BAX3RRPHR 28. KHZBIZ8FJFV4UPJ3 29. KHZBJZKPM9EQJBNE 30. KHZBKZG78FC8UJPV 31. KHZBLZDWFGWEQMQP 32. KHZBMZHNMKCEG4HN 33. KHZBNZ6K3GPH6PQ7 34. KHZBOZ499EXQK3QW 35. KHZBPZF6H8NES9QB 36. KHZBQZR67H663DPJ 37. KHZBRZB9UNHQGSXJ 38. KHZBVZNTHTVR8M9H 39. KHZBTZS3WFS9RUD5 40. KHZBUZT7T9X7FQ4P 41. KHZCAZHUXECQ7WHS 42. KHZCBZAAN6KBQ49U 43. KHZCCZX84MRHQ3C5 44. KHZCDZND7MDFABVD 45. KHZCEZPD59E8SBKG 46. KHZCFZAF6FFKHB88 47. KHZCGZT776SV7J5A 48. KHZCHZ7V4ACJWP64 49. KHZCIZKUPUSGK6XS Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards: • Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI’s official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem • Step 2: Enter your Character ID • Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code • Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’ • Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail Rules to Remember: • A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis • A user cannot redeem a code twice • If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message • Each user account can redeem only one code per day • Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

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For the latest updates, follow BGMI’s official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

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About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

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About KRAFTON India KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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