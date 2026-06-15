BGMI Puts the Spotlight on Steampunk Captain Backpack in June 15 Redeem Code Rewards

• 53 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards

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• Codes valid through July 9, 2026 | Redeem only at: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

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Bangalore, 15 June 2026: BGMI today announced a new redeem code release, giving players access to a range of collectible in-game items and rewards. Among the highlights are M416 Glacier Spin Tokens and the Steampunk Captain Backpack, a distinctive cosmetic inspired by classic Victorian-era design and mechanical craftsmanship. Arriving as players continue to explore everything the 4.4 update has to offer; the drop adds another sought-after collectible to BGMI's growing reward lineup.

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Known for its intricate gearwork, metallic detailing, and evolving appearance throughout a match, the Steampunk Captain Backpack offers a unique visual experience that becomes more elaborate as players progress. Its signature steampunk styling makes it a standout choice for players looking to add a touch of personality and flair to their loadouts while expanding their collection of rare cosmetics.

Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.

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M416 Glacier Token Codes:

1. LHZCBZP87KPJH7VC

2. LHZCCZQTD8UJGAVP

3. LHZCDZ8ENQNUV5PK

4. LHZCEZ6XH65NFVAX

Redeem Codes:

1. LDZCZEXK365C8VPG

2. LDZDZ7FTGESSGDQH

3. LDZEZHWJMFADBCWG

4. LDZFZU4VQ38H3BB6

5. LDZGZU3FK9F4CMBB

6. LDZHZVXF8DRJV8DM

7. LDZIZHRMEDCHGXEP

8. LDZJZ4P6QKJH6AT7

9. LDZKZ5K359RBPXGN

10. LDZLZVFK5QS7KHB6

11. LDZMZT47B85J3KWV

12. LDZNZKNBS56W8MJQ

13. LDZOZPDSABET35A5

14. LDZPZGRN9DDCTDB3

15. LDZQZCXWHWN5GTQ7

16. LDZRZU3VA9T7GUMC

17. LDZVZJ3MTHTF5K8R

18. LDZTZ3MG8X8JHGKH

19. LDZUZF74C83TUDGE

20. LDZBAZDDHQ48S3VJ

21. LDZBBZEBVFTDNNCC

22. LDZBCZM4HNUUD8V6

23. LDZBDZDDQGWSE49C

24. LDZBEZE7WKMVJKU4

25. LDZBFZTXXDPPHTE7

26. LDZBGZHVSTVVMVKX

27. LDZBHZFUNAW4ECWC

28. LDZBIZJEVEKW9TTA

29. LDZBJZXBJNAH3FNR

30. LDZBKZMFET3RXHMS

31. LDZBLZ5A3U63BF9M

32. LDZBMZQPP4REWMF7

33. LDZBNZXT4WM65JN5

34. LDZBOZQPD9RPP7JG

35. LDZBPZF8VXHDCFPH

36. LDZBQZBPHUHJJHES

37. LDZBRZPSWV7C8KNW

38. LDZBVZK86QCJ7M8H

39. LDZBTZD97RSCWJG8

40. LDZBUZSF88GDTCX8

41. LDZCAZ3RDRBAAA5U

42. LDZCBZKNVW9KS8QS

43. LDZCCZ9VUVCUDQ5G

44. LDZCDZQSG9WXFW4S

45. LDZCEZP56N8KKQ8E

46. LDZCFZWMQUWHVBC3

47. LDZCGZU6FRF893QE

48. LDZCHZVJUSCNMQWF

49. LDZCIZGWEV3MWVMH

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

• Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI’s official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

• Step 2: Enter your Character ID

• Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

• Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’

• Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

• A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

• A user cannot redeem a code twice

• If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

• Each user account can redeem only one code per day

• Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

• Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI’s official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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