BGMI Releases New Redeem Codes Featuring the Suave Master Set

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 17: KRAFTON India continues to reward its passionate player base with another exciting batch of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). This latest release gives players the opportunity to unlock the Suave Master Set, adding a stylish new addition to their in-game collection. Available for a limited time and redeemable exclusively through BGMI's official channels, these codes are designed to celebrate the community's ongoing enthusiasm and engagement.
Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. HJZCZT5RU7X73CH3
2.HJZDZFCNEJ4KVBS4
3. HJZEZ9WNNUXHART5
4. HJZFZ6MCXR9J5CJ7
5. HJZGZJR38A5FTGHN
6. HJZHZ544CHJECXXT
7. HJZIZH74RWS6PER5
8. HJZJZUNE6P4BG9AQ
9. HJZKZSAGPXFAAUXQ
10. HJZLZ7PN5WGSNGW7
11. HJZMZHB59S5U7RUC
12. HJZNZ4FP9UENSX48
13. HJZOZ4HU68E8PRM6
14. HJZPZQTB6B6WV9H3
15. HJZQZAQUBC3CXQAD
16. HJZRZDFKE5VVX3W3
17. HJZVZDM89DGUXCMG
18. HJZTZV5X9W5CDPE8
19. HJZUZFC853FVNV3S
20. HJZBAZNB987T78PJ
21. HJZBBZV68DWWP3CC
22. HJZBCZBWTQHJ9958
23. HJZBDZDPJFPEHXQ4
24. HJZBEZVSR49X7CKR
25. HJZBFZX7RRMM9GMJ
26. HJZBGZD38SEG5QTS
27. HJZBHZNV8HEHUP55
28. HJZBIZDVN8339AMV
29. HJZBJZ8XSJA4QRPH
30. HJZBKZJHM3QBBD6P
31. HJZBLZ68RU8FCN5F
32. HJZBMZX799MW4PTR
33. HJZBNZCGKV3QMP5W
34. HJZBOZXJMM4APPEQ
35. HJZBPZ9GUFPQQRD9
36. HJZBQZC96JN56VB8
37. HJZBRZEMBF6JJGT3
38. HJZBVZHEC7XNXAAF
39. HJZBTZH4WCK5XGRD
40. HJZBUZ8EUVGXK6HQ
41. HJZCAZB63VBUB7AT
42. HJZCBZFTJVT5MVE4
43. HJZCCZ3PGAMVHX5N
44. HJZCDZ8H63F5T77D
45. HJZCEZ9PRVEEXMG3
46. HJZCFZHUEH4ENT9K
47. HJZCGZRQWK36V4U7
48. HJZCHZSPEWX4CBQV
49. HJZCIZ574QFXRXQ6
50. HJZCJZPX63S3JU3X
51. HJZCKZGSSRF5XB8A
52. HJZCLZSNQNWEXPEG
53. HJZCMZVP4KM4KJVH
54. HJZCNZ6QH4WCUXQV
55. HJZCOZ4DFKRF7WAE
56. HJZCPZRFAV7SHBVV
57. HJZCQZVGQKHSTDRA
58. HJZCRZPUSUFSDT3T
59. HJZCVZHANSJKHS3P
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
Step 2: Enter your Character ID
Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"
Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis
* A user cannot redeem a code twice
* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire
* If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message
* Each user account can redeem only one code per day
* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
* Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail
