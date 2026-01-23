BGMI Releases Redeem Codes Featuring Casual Stroll Set and In-Game Rewards

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 23: KRAFTON India has rolled out a fresh set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), allowing players to unlock the Casual Stroll Set along with additional in-game rewards. The release forms part of BGMI's continuing reward campaign, giving players another opportunity to claim exclusive items through official channels.

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

IAZCZRCKFPCK8CSS

IAZDZWGBX3DCGC3K

IAZEZWVEMJ4XCNKX

IAZFZHUJRJN7HSQ6

IAZGZ89TE4PHPXGG

IAZHZ4MD9PPV3DER

IAZIZDBUTRRT47UR

IAZJZCT6PCHS8FA8

IAZKZ96W6RU7UN3U

IAZLZ647HSPTGQA9

IAZMZ6F7R955P939

IAZNZWEV4HXNQUFT

IAZOZ6UAT7U6958K

IAZPZBRF96A3CCP3

IAZQZBPNX4HS46UU

IAZRZMVV7C95XQ9S

IAZVZ3C5SWK4EFXH

IAZTZQ9KK6XCH993

IAZUZPRVMQ36JUCX

IAZBAZBANRDGXSQN

IAZBBZG45XXXQCCQ

IAZBCZSJ4WGS9DNP

IAZBDZDXUPTGWDV3

IAZBEZKR84JKE49K

IAZBFZ7RT89J6G7G

IAZBGZC7E9GUEN66

IAZBHZXC7X8HNCQT

IAZBIZG5W8CWV8E7

IAZBJZ46CK6XHN3Q

IAZBKZMNFV66FJSQ

IAZBLZD4FQ6HVBP7

IAZBMZAE3WMP6V3U

IAZBNZSXVES7UGPR

IAZBOZEGUE3PWXKV

IAZBPZDX58KBGRC8

IAZBQZAPHPA4MSTD

IAZBRZB4PEVFCE3P

IAZBVZ3J3F5USNVK

IAZBTZBKAFSRUJTE

IAZBUZ8VVWE9HVHX

IAZCAZ8SSRQD4BXU

IAZCBZBAHKKGNMCF

IAZCCZ7R7K9PUUDC

IAZCDZDEW9BCCBCD

IAZCEZ6UWD4V54B3

IAZCFZKPRXR3JW9N

IAZCGZ8NKAWVDH8H

IAZCHZKNR6UMHFJE

IAZCIZQNW43599GK

IAZCJZ63WBV8FJX9

IAZCKZWW635EGKKV

IAZCLZBHXPXJEPSQ

IAZCMZHKBWQEV56Q

IAZCNZM5JARN8VAH

IAZCOZWDHC6PFDX8

IAZCPZ4CS7UG8H44

IAZCQZFVTRVVKGGB

IAZCRZE9HHDKP49F

IAZCVZQTJFDFFA8U

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, or the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days of receiving the in-game mail

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit www.krafton.com.

About KRAFTON India

In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 240 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). For more information, visit https://krafton.in/

