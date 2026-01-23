BGMI Releases Redeem Codes Featuring Casual Stroll Set and In-Game Rewards

PNN
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 23: KRAFTON India has rolled out a fresh set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), allowing players to unlock the Casual Stroll Set along with additional in-game rewards. The release forms part of BGMI's continuing reward campaign, giving players another opportunity to claim exclusive items through official channels.
Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
IAZCZRCKFPCK8CSS
IAZDZWGBX3DCGC3K
IAZEZWVEMJ4XCNKX
IAZFZHUJRJN7HSQ6
IAZGZ89TE4PHPXGG
IAZHZ4MD9PPV3DER
IAZIZDBUTRRT47UR
IAZJZCT6PCHS8FA8
IAZKZ96W6RU7UN3U
IAZLZ647HSPTGQA9
IAZMZ6F7R955P939
IAZNZWEV4HXNQUFT
IAZOZ6UAT7U6958K
IAZPZBRF96A3CCP3
IAZQZBPNX4HS46UU
IAZRZMVV7C95XQ9S
IAZVZ3C5SWK4EFXH
IAZTZQ9KK6XCH993
IAZUZPRVMQ36JUCX
IAZBAZBANRDGXSQN
IAZBBZG45XXXQCCQ
IAZBCZSJ4WGS9DNP
IAZBDZDXUPTGWDV3
IAZBEZKR84JKE49K
IAZBFZ7RT89J6G7G
IAZBGZC7E9GUEN66
IAZBHZXC7X8HNCQT
IAZBIZG5W8CWV8E7
IAZBJZ46CK6XHN3Q
IAZBKZMNFV66FJSQ
IAZBLZD4FQ6HVBP7
IAZBMZAE3WMP6V3U
IAZBNZSXVES7UGPR
IAZBOZEGUE3PWXKV
IAZBPZDX58KBGRC8
IAZBQZAPHPA4MSTD
IAZBRZB4PEVFCE3P
IAZBVZ3J3F5USNVK
IAZBTZBKAFSRUJTE
IAZBUZ8VVWE9HVHX
IAZCAZ8SSRQD4BXU
IAZCBZBAHKKGNMCF
IAZCCZ7R7K9PUUDC
IAZCDZDEW9BCCBCD
IAZCEZ6UWD4V54B3
IAZCFZKPRXR3JW9N
IAZCGZ8NKAWVDH8H
IAZCHZKNR6UMHFJE
IAZCIZQNW43599GK
IAZCJZ63WBV8FJX9
IAZCKZWW635EGKKV
IAZCLZBHXPXJEPSQ
IAZCMZHKBWQEV56Q
IAZCNZM5JARN8VAH
IAZCOZWDHC6PFDX8
IAZCPZ4CS7UG8H44
IAZCQZFVTRVVKGGB
IAZCRZE9HHDKP49F
IAZCVZQTJFDFFA8U
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, or the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days of receiving the in-game mail
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
About KRAFTON, Inc.
Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit www.krafton.com.
About KRAFTON India
In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 240 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). For more information, visit https://krafton.in/
