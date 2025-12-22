BGMI Rewards Players with Heart Warden - M24 in Latest Redeem Code Drop

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 22: KRAFTON India continues to delight BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) players with a fresh set of redeem codes, unlocking the Heart Warden - M24. As part of BGMI's ongoing reward campaign, this limited-time drop offers players a chance to add a striking weapon skin to their in-game arsenal, reinforcing BGMI's player-first approach and commitment to delivering consistent in-game value.

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. HLZCZNXEJJ9X4QFG

2. HLZDZ7U937NGVQRF

3. HLZEZBNECWU8UR7H

4. HLZFZ39X8TWBUFJ6

5. HLZGZ6NVM3JG5XT5

6. HLZHZSB3RC8H6XC4

7. HLZIZDS7HWJVBTPJ

8. HLZJZJUSWHM5QEKM

9. HLZKZH9D664XMW5B

10. HLZLZV8MXE7T6CQB

11. HLZMZCGE6TKJUK85

12. HLZNZBJ5GPSST4KH

13. HLZOZ6MEVFGRK5BV

14. HLZPZ76J593EA9X5

15. HLZQZVQR9AXMT7HJ

16. HLZRZRWEFV39GMDJ

17. HLZVZAUECREXCBVM

18. HLZTZHV37S85F6F8

19. HLZUZHEW8CA366K9

20. HLZBAZSGK6UUWPGC

21. HLZBBZTJVHJX7GDP

22. HLZBCZMXAK7C5UDC

23. HLZBDZ5UGECHU3SG

24. HLZBEZ9RCSGSSK35

25. HLZBFZXU9G578GDE

26. HLZBGZ5XXP7G5JCC

27. HLZBHZKNBSC7KN7G

28. HLZBIZN7ATKP8PFV

29. HLZBJZU4N9TNXTUN

30. HLZBKZVV5BMAJKWV

31. HLZBLZ6NCVW9KC3A

32. HLZBMZC63G99QVB7

33. HLZBNZDEVS6F9UVM

34. HLZBOZDMB6DC685A

35. HLZBPZESV36B4FHQ

36. HLZBQZ7GC643SU6N

37. HLZBRZXXR4NGNX5G

38. HLZBVZX4E7CEDRV6

39. HLZBTZ6CCBAMX7VN

40. HLZBUZKE8K4P7A88

41. HLZCAZXFUBW8V3B5

42. HLZCBZ5WS67PERTT

43. HLZCCZRFDUAK95VN

44. HLZCDZD58SBAWA77

45. HLZCEZE43XFNNP5W

46. HLZCFZEN5SHXVKH3

47. HLZCGZS3RJCGUX9E

48. HLZCHZXW76J4XHKX

49. HLZCIZE6GFRC5HKU

50. HLZCJZ997KKN6P7W

51. HLZCKZGEQ4PFHDU8

52. HLZCLZ8PQFE6H5BJ

53. HLZCMZHC99VS7DG6

54. HLZCNZGEX9DGSCG8

55. HLZCOZ99QRPJ6AMK

56. HLZCPZT6G45NWMBF

57. HLZCQZH6KPU74BAT

58. HLZCRZXQKG4V6AF9

59. HLZCVZP5F5DTBXMA

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail

