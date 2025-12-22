BGMI Rewards Players with Heart Warden - M24 in Latest Redeem Code Drop

BusinessWire India
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 22: KRAFTON India continues to delight BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) players with a fresh set of redeem codes, unlocking the Heart Warden - M24. As part of BGMI's ongoing reward campaign, this limited-time drop offers players a chance to add a striking weapon skin to their in-game arsenal, reinforcing BGMI's player-first approach and commitment to delivering consistent in-game value.
Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. HLZCZNXEJJ9X4QFG
2. HLZDZ7U937NGVQRF
3. HLZEZBNECWU8UR7H
4. HLZFZ39X8TWBUFJ6
5. HLZGZ6NVM3JG5XT5
6. HLZHZSB3RC8H6XC4
7. HLZIZDS7HWJVBTPJ
8. HLZJZJUSWHM5QEKM
9. HLZKZH9D664XMW5B
10. HLZLZV8MXE7T6CQB
11. HLZMZCGE6TKJUK85
12. HLZNZBJ5GPSST4KH
13. HLZOZ6MEVFGRK5BV
14. HLZPZ76J593EA9X5
15. HLZQZVQR9AXMT7HJ
16. HLZRZRWEFV39GMDJ
17. HLZVZAUECREXCBVM
18. HLZTZHV37S85F6F8
19. HLZUZHEW8CA366K9
20. HLZBAZSGK6UUWPGC
21. HLZBBZTJVHJX7GDP
22. HLZBCZMXAK7C5UDC
23. HLZBDZ5UGECHU3SG
24. HLZBEZ9RCSGSSK35
25. HLZBFZXU9G578GDE
26. HLZBGZ5XXP7G5JCC
27. HLZBHZKNBSC7KN7G
28. HLZBIZN7ATKP8PFV
29. HLZBJZU4N9TNXTUN
30. HLZBKZVV5BMAJKWV
31. HLZBLZ6NCVW9KC3A
32. HLZBMZC63G99QVB7
33. HLZBNZDEVS6F9UVM
34. HLZBOZDMB6DC685A
35. HLZBPZESV36B4FHQ
36. HLZBQZ7GC643SU6N
37. HLZBRZXXR4NGNX5G
38. HLZBVZX4E7CEDRV6
39. HLZBTZ6CCBAMX7VN
40. HLZBUZKE8K4P7A88
41. HLZCAZXFUBW8V3B5
42. HLZCBZ5WS67PERTT
43. HLZCCZRFDUAK95VN
44. HLZCDZD58SBAWA77
45. HLZCEZE43XFNNP5W
46. HLZCFZEN5SHXVKH3
47. HLZCGZS3RJCGUX9E
48. HLZCHZXW76J4XHKX
49. HLZCIZE6GFRC5HKU
50. HLZCJZ997KKN6P7W
51. HLZCKZGEQ4PFHDU8
52. HLZCLZ8PQFE6H5BJ
53. HLZCMZHC99VS7DG6
54. HLZCNZGEX9DGSCG8
55. HLZCOZ99QRPJ6AMK
56. HLZCPZT6G45NWMBF
57. HLZCQZH6KPU74BAT
58. HLZCRZXQKG4V6AF9
59. HLZCVZP5F5DTBXMA
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
