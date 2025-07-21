BGMI Supercharges Player Rewards with 50 Official Redeem Codes Released Today

BusinessWire India
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 21: KRAFTON India is powering up the excitement once again with a fresh release of official redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), India's most beloved mobile game. Following an overwhelming response from players in previous campaigns, this latest drop continues the momentum with 50 new codes that unlock a range of exclusive in-game items, including skins, outfits, weapon upgrades, and more.
"After a phenomenal run with our previous set of redeem codes and the incredible enthusiasm shown by our fans, we're excited to keep the momentum going. The new drop is our way of celebrating this energy and showing appreciation to the players who make BGMI India's Heartbeat," said Minu Lee, Head of Publishing, KRAFTON India.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. DIZBZCQFAAG3MF3W
2. DIZCZAD4A8PQQCR3
3. DIZDZRMB3XF4MDC5
4. DIZEZXMMETXN85NV
5. DIZFZWHVXP3D9X7D
6. DIZGZG6VTFF346EU
7. DIZHZNDPMSKKJB9G
8. DIZIZN33W3EJPCV6
9. DIZJZ8A9K6HWA668
10. DIZKZKMTADRJ59NU
11. DIZLZ9P44CFD6QBJ
12. DIZMZSGTN7DRTMFC
13. DIZNZ3CRXSQX4U8P
14. DIZOZJMGXRN9GVPT
15. DIZPZRHF373GU6C5
16. DIZQZPRMNKFV5F9M
17. DIZRZT8M6DGJ8HVK
18. DIZVZ6NNMSGXR5WM
19. DIZTZ5FK4PX4GSHK
20. DIZUZNE7AAM39JST
21. DIZBAZ537E8ENBAG
22. DIZBBZXX8HCVF7JU
23. DIZBCZ44HPCJA8JM
24. DIZBDZFQSP8N4BRN
25. DIZBEZFFN6CVA7T3
26. DIZBFZJH7FQKHD5Q
27. DIZBGZV93H6S6GQD
28. DIZBHZ8BX3CDGSUC
29. DIZBIZ5RKBM998J3
30. DIZBJZRCVBPAJ88B
31. DIZBKZ58G6M66E88
32. DIZBLZRQDQ5KMM3T
33. DIZBMZ5TSEXSAC3S
34. DIZBNZ4SSWABSVXM
35. DIZBOZGHMS8XCHNM
36. DIZBPZAB6PXD4A76
37. DIZBQZFKDC5U9R8U
38. DIZBRZPHASP9B7JK
39. DIZBVZSFSK46S4VW
40. DIZBTZCHQND34VGF
41. DIZBUZT66XMX54FA
42. DIZCAZ86TWV38JJN
43. DIZCBZQNFC4J7J65
44. DIZCCZ6NH93G33QQ
45. DIZCDZJWH7AVR775
46. DIZCEZPMFQS6BCDN
47. DIZCFZ4HCEKEU3GF
48. DIZCGZKFSNF5TPDA
49. DIZCHZMQAEACSGCQ
50. DIZCIZWJ8JJR7K37
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages.
