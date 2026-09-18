HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 18: KRAFTON India kicks off its next redeem code drop with the Red Football Uniform (Wolves), bringing a sporting edge to the battlegrounds.

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The drop arrives as BGMI's 4.6 Update continues to roll out across the game, bringing a wave of fresh content for players to dive into. The Midnight Hunters theme mode is now live, immersing players in a darker, predator-versus-prey twist on the battleground experience, while Kiaraa's in-game activity is set to make its debut soon, promising even more for players to look forward to. Meanwhile, players revisiting the returning Ocean Odyssey mode will find another reason to stay in the action this week, as the aquatic-themed mode once again opens up its underwater world for exploration and adventure.

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Designed after a classic football jersey, the Red Football Uniform (Wolves) pairs a bold red-and-black kit with the Wolves crest, giving players a sharp, team-spirited look for the battlefield. The release includes 50 redeem codes, each granting a set of limited-time rewards.

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

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General Redeem Codes

1. MFZBZ5BSSWPMC9UN

2. MFZCZ4849NERDTRM

3. MFZDZAU8ASGUSK45

4. MFZEZD9VTA5QTWEM

5. MFZFZ6AFRTGXCSXB

6. MFZGZGDQGUHD5DEP

7. MFZHZ8RJ6F3KKKRB

8. MFZIZUH3B8MA8UPB

9. MFZJZPW9MHRFU9M7

10. MFZKZ956RA53UWSJ

11. MFZLZUB9BBAKNMP8

12. MFZMZNXMWP564GVM

13. MFZNZ99X4F46MKQE

14. MFZOZUW7BJ5EJV8W

15. MFZPZMU9QS88H9BF

16. MFZQZ8SAA6WMQHA3

17. MFZRZE68FS3WTJ36

18. MFZVZ3GPPS7UPBJV

19. MFZTZ5R8J8EGQT69

20. MFZUZ97N9XDB9U9T

21. MFZBAZWM59SVK64V

22. MFZBBZKX3NG7EGXQ

23. MFZBCZ4633SEFAQA

24. MFZBDZRKDFV5NDRD

25. MFZBEZRTG75R6GXM

26. MFZBFZT73PDU5UMK

27. MFZBGZ7XT534G8GK

28. MFZBHZTPNGH98CV6

29. MFZBIZ5RT9QGJEDQ

30. MFZBJZW79CBRDG3H

31. MFZBKZXJB5CMVTHS

32. MFZBLZ56EH65G7CK

33. MFZBMZ6KDTTUQWPX

34. MFZBNZW3QSB8S5QX

35. MFZBOZHQKNTMKS5C

36. MFZBPZP64DTSMRDB

37. MFZBQZAD3GG3SF64

38. MFZBRZCRWSHDWMNA

39. MFZBVZ3QPMMDVP3M

40. MFZBTZC7BPWQRBWA

41. MFZBUZ5H8PB7EEVX

42. MFZCAZ4GR4FNFPM9

43. MFZCBZDET7RD9HEX

44. MFZCCZ55MEDKT7GC

45. MFZCDZMAER557P7S

46. MFZCEZSJN9EESECX

47. MFZCFZ8QCNJSSC4Q

48. MFZCGZ3XMJF5H473

49. MFZCHZX3AKX9MH8D

50. MFZCIZQBDSS59A4N

Steps to Redeem

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

* Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

* Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

* Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember

* Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

* Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

* Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

* Expired codes can no longer be used.

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

* If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

* Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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