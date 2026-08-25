BGRE secures over 200,000 downloads for its bespoke campus experience app, Converge

• India’s first integrated, one-stop digital platform for workplace services • 285,000+ employee user base with 35,000+ registered users and 200,000+ downloads • ₹ 17+ crore in in-app revenue with 75% engagement across fully adopted campuses Mumbai, 24 August 2026: BGRE today announced that its bespoke tenant engagement app, Converge, had reached a milestone of 200,000+ downloads, representing 70% of its tenant employee user base pan-India.

Advertisement

The popularity of the app reflects a shift in workplace behaviours as BGRE seeks to create an ‘always on’ campus environment to enable its tenant customers to derive more from their everyday workplace experiences.

Advertisement

Converge is designed as a one-stop digital platform for all tenant requirements, enabling tenant employees across BGRE campuses to seamlessly access workplace services, amenities, and community experiences through a single mobile-first interface. From ordering food and booking sports facilities to managing visitor access, enabling mobile-based building access (eliminating the need for RFID cards and supporting reduced plastic usage as a sustainability initiative), and engaging with campus events, the platform simplifies everyday workplace interactions and enhances convenience at scale. It also enables seamless access and booking of on-campus recreational amenities helping drive higher participation in wellness and community-led activities. These integrations further strengthen Converge as a central enabler of vibrant, experience-led campus ecosystems.

Advertisement

Charu Thapar, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations and CRM, BGRE India, said,“Converge reflects our commitment to building technology-first workplace ecosystems that go beyond physical infrastructure. By bringing together services, amenities and community engagement into a single, intuitive platform, we are simplifying everyday experiences for our tenants while enabling more connected workplaces. We will continue to enhance the platform with new innovations, including in-app experience personalisation, smartwatch building access, and exclusive tenant access to deals, promotions and priority booking for event experiences." Aryoman Langrana, Vice President – Transformation & Product Strategy, Cowrks, said “Converge was built with a clear objective - to simplify how employees interact with the workplace by bringing together services, amenities, access, and engagement into a single digital experience. The platform has been designed to integrate seamlessly with multiple campus systems while remaining intuitive and scalable for users. As workplace expectations continue to evolve, our focus remains on leveraging technology to create more connected, efficient, and experience-led environments for our tenant communities.” The platform has witnessed strong growth across BGRE’s portfolio, with monthly active user engagement reaching up to 75% across fully adopted campuses, reflecting its increasing relevance in day-to-day workplace interactions.

Converge has also become a key enabler of workplace services within BGRE campuses. The platform currently powers food ordering across 100+ restaurant partners, with deliveries scaling to over 3,000 orders per month, demonstrating strong adoption driven by convenience and integrated service offerings. Combining food orders and other in-app purchases, Converge facilitated over ₹17 crore in transactions annually, improving convenience for tenants across our campuses.

Advertisement

It also supports seamless campus operations through its integrated digital infrastructure, maintaining a system uptime of Rs 99.99% while delivering a reliable, scalable experience for tenant employees across BGRE’s campuses.

With continued investments in technology and user experience, Converge will remain a key pillar of BGRE’s strategy to deliver integrated, experience-led workplaces for global and Indian enterprises.

About BGRE BGRE is a premier, global real estate partner to the world’s most ambitious businesses. It operates and develops the real estate they rely on to grow with conviction across markets and sectors. The platform combines global scale with deep local expertise, managing more than 330 MSF of office, logistics, hospitality, retail and living space in gateway markets around the world on behalf of Brookfield. Supported by thousands of employees worldwide, BGRE is committed to building strong partnerships, operating sustainably and creating places where people can work, live, connect and thrive.

In India, BGRE manages approximately 57 million square feet of high-quality assets across 10 key gateway cities of which over 46 million square feet is already operational. Some of the marquee assets in its portfolio include Candor TechSpace in Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata; Worldmark in Delhi and Gurugram; Downtown Powai and Equinox in Mumbai; Ecoworld and Ecospace in Bengaluru; and COWRKS, a leading co-working and flexi office business across India.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)