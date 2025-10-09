DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Bhageria Industries Limited commences commercial production of New Product "Plasticizers and Ethoxylates"

Bhageria Industries Limited commences commercial production of New Product "Plasticizers and Ethoxylates"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:05 PM Oct 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Bhageria Industries Limited, a specialty chemicals manufacturer, has today announced the launch of a new Plasticizers & Ethoxylates product line in a regulatory disclosure under SEBI's Regulation 30, on October 8, 2025.

Advertisement

The launch was enabled by the Consent to Operate granted by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on October 7, 2025.

Advertisement

The newly launched plasticizers are engineered to enhance polymer properties -- notably flexibility and durability in PVC -- which are critical for applications in cables, flooring, footwear, and automotive components. The company aims to serve both domestic and international markets, leveraging increasing demand in polymer-based value chains.

Earlier, Bhageria Industries Limited revealed plans to expand its H-Acid production capacity from 400 metric tonnes per month (MT/M) to 500 MT/M at the same Tarapur facility. This 100 MT/M capacity addition is expected to be completed within six months, with an estimated investment of ₹5 crore, funded via internal accruals. Given that current capacity utilization stands at roughly 95%, the expansion is projected to add approximately ₹50-55 crore to annual revenue, helping the company meet growing demand in the dyes and pigments sector.

Advertisement

"The launch of Plasticizers & Ethoxylates and the planned H-Acid capacity enhancement represent our commitment to deepening product capability and capturing new growth avenues, said Suresh Bhageria, Chairman of Bhageria Industries Limited. These initiatives are designed to reinforce our position in specialty chemicals and deliver value to stakeholders through sustainable expansion."

Together, the new product line and capacity expansion underscore Bhageria's strategic focus on portfolio diversification, operational excellence, and demand-driven growth in high-potential chemical segments.

TEAM returns with MumbaiHacks 2025: 3,000+ innovators compete for up to ₹50 lakhs in cash and rewards at India's premier Agentic AI hackathon

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts