Bhageria Industries Reports Stellar 83% YoY Growth in Net Profit for H1 FY26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: Bhageria Industries Limited (BHAGERIA | NSE: INE354C01027), a diversified chemical manufacturer engaged in dyes, intermediates, specialty chemicals, and solar power generation catering to both domestic and export markets, has announced its Unaudited Q2 and H1 FY26 results. Key Financial Highlights Consolidated Particulars (₹ Cr) Q2 FY26 Q2 FY25 YoY H1 FY26 H1 FY25 YoY Total Income 206.02 132.41 https://pnndigital.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/uploads/2025/10/postpressreleasecontent/postpressreleasecontent81d3ae8b-4264-4f40-e8af-655681af6973.png55.59% 369.99 249.59 https://pnndigital.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/uploads/2025/10/postpressreleasecontent/postpressreleasecontentf0c61444-b3f3-432c-9b36-1860ffb77c6f.png48.24% EBITDA 24.74 16.88 https://pnndigital.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/uploads/2025/10/postpressreleasecontent/postpressreleasecontentc6d97f6e-1938-4d64-8431-eea47488f78a.png46.58% 48.91 33.11 https://pnndigital.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/uploads/2025/10/postpressreleasecontent/postpressreleasecontent5fcfd00c-76af-44b4-fc0a-70a807fd50f1.png47.72 % Net Profit 11.47 6.39 https://pnndigital.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/uploads/2025/10/postpressreleasecontent/postpressreleasecontentd514b606-0e7b-423e-d78a-ac003430c440.png79.68% 22.36 12.20 https://pnndigital.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/uploads/2025/10/postpressreleasecontent/postpressreleasecontent5433f8e2-cc4b-4567-c90b-41c6133d3af6.png83.28% Net Profit Margin % 5.57% 4.82% https://pnndigital.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/uploads/2025/10/postpressreleasecontent/postpressreleasecontent048a631a-1cd8-4e5b-d1ab-9cbcbd47bd97.png75 Bps 6.04% 4.89% https://pnndigital.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/uploads/2025/10/postpressreleasecontent/postpressreleasecontent3222e291-2ad7-47ec-f68b-155e252e8d11.png116 Bps EPS (₹) (Diluted) 2.70 1.50 https://pnndigital.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/uploads/2025/10/postpressreleasecontent/postpressreleasecontentb1adc9b8-ddd0-4913-ff20-807726f7b977.png80% 5.28 2.86 84.62% Commenting on the results, Suresh Bhageria, Chairman of Bhageria Industries Limited, said, “We are delighted to report a strong performance for Q2 and H1 FY26, marked by healthy growth in revenue and profitability driven by operational efficiency and an improved product mix. The H-Acid capacity expansion and the launch of plasticizers and ethoxylates are important strategic steps that will start contributing meaningfully in the coming quarters. With a reaffirmed credit rating, robust balance sheet, and steady demand outlook, we remain confident of maintaining our growth momentum and delivering sustained performance ahead.” Key Recent Business Highlights • Credit Rating: CARE Ratings reaffirmed Bhageria Industries’ long-term and short-term bank facilities at CARE A; Stable / CARE A1 for a total amount of ₹91 crore.

• Capacity Expansion: Expanding H-Acid capacity from 400 MT/M to 500 MT/M at Tarapur, expected to add ₹50–55 crore in annual revenue.

• Product Launch: Commenced production of Plasticizers & Ethoxylates at Tarapur, marking Bhageria’s entry into polymer additives for PVC, cable, flooring, footwear and automotive component use.

