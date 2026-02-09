Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation Announces Awardees for the 29th Mahaveer Awards Honouring Champions of Humanitarian Service

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)

The Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation announced the awardees for the 29th Mahaveer Awards, recognising outstanding individuals and institutions for their selfless service in the fields of Non-Violence & Vegetarianism, Education, Medicine, and Community & Social Service.

The awardees for the 29th Mahaveer Awards are: Sarhad, Maharashtra - Non-Violence & Vegetarianism; CORD, Himachal Pradesh - Education; Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation, Karnataka - Medicine; Smt. Sangkhumi Bualchhuak, Mizoram - Community & Social Service; and NIRMAN, Odisha - Community & Social Service.

Sarhad works to promote peace and non-violence in conflict-prone regions through cultural dialogue and youth engagement. CORD empowers marginalised communities, especially women and persons with disabilities, through education and rural development initiatives. Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation provides accessible cancer care through its hospitals and outreach programmes in Karnataka and Odisha. Smt. Sangkhumi Bualchhuak of Mizoram has dedicated decades to advancing women’s rights and community welfare. NIRMAN works with tribal communities in Odisha to strengthen livelihoods, women-led institutions, and food security.

Instituted to honour exemplary humanitarian efforts, the Mahaveer Awards are presented annually to individuals and organisations that have made sustained contributions towards the welfare of the underprivileged and the weaker sections of society. Each Mahaveer Award carries a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakh, along with a commendatory citation and a memento.

With the selection of the 2026 awardees, the total number of Mahaveer Award recipients has now reached 101, covering 26 States and 2 Union Territories. So far, 96 awardees have been honoured prior to this edition. Over the years, the Mahaveer Awards have been presented by eminent personalities including the President of India, Vice President of India, Governors, Chief Ministers, and Union Ministers at formal functions.

For the 29th Mahaveer Awards, 267 nominations received from across the country were carefully evaluated by an eminent Selection Jury, headed by Justice Shri M. N. Venkatachaliah, Former Chief Justice of India. The members of the Selection Jury include Acharya Shri Chandanaji Maharaj, Eminent Sanyasini; Dr. Justice Shri D. Y. Chandrachud, Former Chief Justice of India; Shri S.Gurumurthy-Part time Director RBI and Editor Thuglak, Prof B.M. Hegde Chairman Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan Mangalore Kendra, Shri T. S. Krishnamurthy, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India; Shri D. R. Mehta, I.A.S. (Retd.), Former Chairman, SEBI; Shri Prabhat Kumar, I.A.S. (Retd.), Former Cabinet Secretary, Government of India; and Justice Shri G. S. Singhvi, Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India.

In his comments, Shri Sugalchand Jain, Founder, Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation, said, “We believe that individuals and organisations dedicated to non-violence & vegetarianism, education, medicine, and community & social service play a vital role in the holistic development of our nation. For nearly three decades, through the Mahaveer Awards, we have been recognising the extraordinary contributions of such changemakers who work tirelessly for the welfare of society. We are honoured to recognise the awardees of the 29th edition whose inspiring efforts continue to uplift the underprivileged and promote compassion and social harmony. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to them and express our gratitude to the esteemed jury members for their thoughtful and meticulous selection process.”

The Foundation has also invited nominations for the 30th Mahaveer Awards from individuals and institutions engaged in selfless service in the four award categories. Nomination forms can be downloaded from the Foundation’s website: www.bmfawards.org.

