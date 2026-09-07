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Home / Business / Bhakra Nangal dam safe, says parliamentary energy panel chief after energy committee members raise Nepal flood concerns

Bhakra Nangal dam safe, says parliamentary energy panel chief after energy committee members raise Nepal flood concerns

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ANI
Updated At : 03:12 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The Bhakra Nangal dam is safe, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy Chairman Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne said on Monday after members of the committee sought an assessment of its safety during a meeting of the panel.

Barne said the committee sought information on the condition and safety of the dam and also raised the issue of its audit.

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“Bhakra Nangal dam should be audited, considering how long it has been since it was built. We sought information about its safety. The Chairman of the Board told us that the Bhakra Nangal dam is safe,” Barne said

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He said the committee specifically asked the Bhakra Beas Management Board about its assessment of the dam amid speculation over its safety.

“We asked them what their assessment was and whether the dam was safe, particularly in view of the speculation that had emerged earlier,” he said.

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Barne said members of the committee also referred to recent flash floods in Nepal and asked whether similar risks could arise in India.

“Members raised several questions and information was provided on those issues,” he said after the meeting.

The meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy was held to discuss the role of power sector statutory bodies, public sector undertakings and institutions in developing an Atmanirbhar power sector. Representatives of the Ministry of Power and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) briefed the committee.

Apart from dam safety, the committee discussed the progress of the power sector and steps being taken to strengthen domestic capabilities.

“Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government came to power in 2014, the government has given significant attention to the power sector,” Barne said.

He said several projects have been taken up in hydropower and India has also expanded its solar power capacity.

“Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, a lot of work has been undertaken in hydropower, and several projects have come up,” he said.

Barne said efforts were also being made to reduce dependence on other countries in the solar sector.

“In solar power too, considerable work has been done. Earlier, there was significant dependence on China. The government and companies have focused on reducing this dependence and moving towards self-reliance,” he said.

He said more domestic companies have entered the solar sector and projects have been taken up across several states.

“Many companies have been established in India, and a lot of work has been undertaken in the solar sector. India has made significant progress in solar power,” Barne said.

He added that attention was also being given to wind power and other areas of green energy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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